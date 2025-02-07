Bofill Foundation Now Diverts Attention After the Controversy Over Its Tourist Apartments

Fundació Bofill doesn't like independent media like E-Notícies or L'Alternatiu doing their job. These two media outlets reported that this entity, responsible for the collapse of the educational system in Catalonia, owns 11 tourist apartments and has received more than 15 million euros in subsidies. So much so, that they've decided to attack this free press that bothers them so much.

From Fundació Bofill, they've issued a statement on their social media attempting to attack, point out, and dehumanize these two media outlets. And they've done so, of course, without denying the published information. In other words, nothing that has appeared in E-Notícies or L'Alternatiu about this issue is false.

In this video (which you'll find at the top of the news), we talk about how Fundació Bofill has been bothered by this published information. And, in addition, we also detail other compromising information about this entity that has enormous responsibility for the fact that public education in Catalonia is at the bottom in Spain and Europe. A story of subsidies, tourist apartments, failed projects, and revolving doors between Fundació Bofill, the Department of Education (historically controlled by Esquerra Republicana), and also Òmnium Cultural.