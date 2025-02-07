VIDEO: Young Maghrebi With Criminal Record Violently Assaults Establishment in Tona

The images of a violent robbery at a jewelry store in Tona, in the Osona region, have once again shaken Catalonia. Despite the efforts of some, this is not an isolated case. In recent hours, there have been other incidents that bring the issue of repeat offenses back to the forefront and raise a question:

Are we facing a new surge in insecurity in Catalonia?

| Mossos d'Esquadra

The robbery occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the García jewelry store in the town of Tona. A masked man armed with a submachine gun violently assaulted the establishment, confronting its owner. The robber fled with a good haul, leaving the victim seriously injured, although their life is not feared for.

Local police officers were able to arrest the criminal during his escape. He is an 18-year-old young man, with Spanish nationality and of Moroccan origin, who has several police records.

He is well-known to the police and also to the neighbors since this is not the first time he has acted.

The police seized the mask and the submachine gun used in the assault, which turned out to be fake. The violence used in the assault and the fact that the young man was a repeat offender has caused outrage. There is also much concern about insecurity in the municipality.

Another serious case of repeat offenses

Another serious case of repeat offenses has taken place in Lleida. A 21-year-old young man with 25 prior records has been arrested for three violent robberies in just fifteen days. He approached other young people in public to rob them, and one of them suffered head injuries.

The young man was pending to be brought before a judge, but citizens have already lost faith in the system. It is most likely that the judge will release him with charges, and he will act again sooner rather than later.

Insecurity problem in Catalonia

The Mossos have also arrested three men this week who forced open the shutter of a fruit shop in the Sant Martí district in Barcelona. They stole 300 euros from the register and several pieces of fruit. When arresting the thieves, the officers found that they had 54 criminal records.

All these cases, added to the five homicides a few days ago, indicate a surge in insecurity in Catalonia. The Generalitat, now in the hands of the PSC, promised the creation of new courts to speed up quick trials and end repeat offenses. Meanwhile, as solutions don't arrive, citizens and merchants continue to suffer the consequences of insecurity.

In Catalonia, leniency has created a climate of impunity for years that is now very difficult to counteract. The creation of more courts will help, but it is not enough.

There is a clamor in the streets calling for changing the laws to toughen penalties and deport repeat foreign offenders.