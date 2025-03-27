Video | Frauds in the Census Skyrocket Across Catalonia

Only in recent months have we seen how in Girona, registration frauds multiplied by nine. In Figueres in 2024, 804 frauds were detected. In Ripoll, more than 100. In Barcelona, the City Council has about 5,900 people registered in a public building who, of course, do not live there. We also have cases in Mollerussa, Santa Susanna, Vall d'en Bas, Segrià…

We have learned about most of these cases thanks to their mayors or because local media have published them. Why does the mainstream press remain silent about these frauds?

This contrasts with the campaign launched a few months ago against Sílvia Orriols because, they said, she was breaking the law when registering in Ripoll. Time passed, and no one could prove these alleged illegalities of the leader of Aliança Catalana. For weeks, subsidized media, the Generalitat, and even the Spanish Government were very concerned about the registers. Now, as more and more frauds are being uncovered throughout Catalonia, all those who were outraged remain silent. It is yet another example of the double standards of the establishment in our country.