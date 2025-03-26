The Government, Closer to Pardoning Laura Borràs and Preventing Her Imprisonment

Junts continues to secure preferential treatment from Pedro Sánchez's Government for its prosecuted and convicted leaders. Now it is Laura Borràs who might not go to prison thanks to the intervention of the Prosecutor's Office in favor of her exoneration. Junts thus uses its position as a strategic partner to influence the Government in judicial situations.

Laura Borràs was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, thirteen years of disqualification, and a fine of 36,000 euros. The Supreme Court recently confirmed the sentence for the crimes of administrative malfeasance and document forgery.

Junts's circle has considered from the beginning that the trial and sentence of Laura Borràs fell within the dubious practice of lawfare. That is, she was judged for who she was and not for the facts. They denounced, among other things, the disproportion of the penalty in relation to the crimes judged.

The Government Will Have the Final Say

Once the application of amnesty was rejected for not meeting the requirements, Borràs requested a pardon through her lawyers. The door was opened by the judiciary itself. Specifically, the High Court of Justice of Catalonia, which recommended partial pardon considering the disproportionality of the punishment.

The lawyers have requested the TSJC to formalize the petition to the Government. For now, the Prosecutor's Office has spoken favorably about Laura Borràs not having to go to prison while the pardon is being processed.

The Public Prosecutor's Office argues that suspending the execution of the prison sentence would avoid "possible harm to the convicted" in case the pardon is solved favorably. The pardon would be only through the criminal route, so the disqualification and the financial penalty would remain. Once the TSJC formalizes the pardon petition, the decision will be in the hands of the prosecution, that is, the Government.

Junts Won't Bring Down Pedro Sánchez

This is yet another example of the benefits Junts is obtaining by supporting Pedro Sánchez's Government. This justifies those who say that Puigdemont did not invest Pedro Sánchez to benefit Catalonia, but to obtain positions, subsidies, and perks, as well as favors like the one the former president of the Parliament is about to receive.

It is also a reality check on how the Government uses the judiciary to favor its strategic partners. It is the proof that Junts won't bring down Pedro Sánchez's Government because they have little to gain and much to lose.