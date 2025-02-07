Habitat 3, the Controversial Ultra-Subsidized Foundation That Will Manage Casa Orsola

The Barcelona City Council and the owners of Casa Orsola have reached a purchase agreement valued at 9.2 million euros. Mayor Jaume Collboni provided the details at a press conference this morning. "The owners have accepted our collaborative social purchase offer, and the planned evictions will be immediately suspended," he announced.

The City Council thus solves the social conflict surrounding this property in the Eixample neighborhood. Casa Orsola had become a symbol of the housing unions' struggle and their allied parties.

The mobilizations have been effective, and finally, the residents will be able to stay in their homes thanks to the purchase with public funds. The Sindicat de Llogateres has claimed the decision as "a tenant victory." But the reality is that the investment fund that owned the property bought the house for 6 million and will receive more than 9 for it.

With a minimum investment of half a million, this represents a 40% return in three years. "I hope Mr. Ollé gives something nice to the protest spokespeople," Jordi Graupera quipped.

The management of the property will now fall to Hàbitat 3, the foundation that received nearly 7 million euros in subsidies from the City Council in 2024. According to the mayor, the City Council will cover 49% of the purchase and the entity 51%.

Hàbitat 3 and the Barcelona City Council inaugurate a new era in housing management

Hàbitat 3 is a private company dedicated to managing social rental housing on behalf of public administrations. Its working basis is public-social collaboration.

The purchase of Casa Orsola is an example of this collaboration between the manager and the public administration. Its president, Carme Trilla, acknowledged that they couldn't undertake the operation alone because it exceeded their financial capacity. Not only because of the purchase value but also because the homes will be allocated to social rentals that won't allow for sufficient return.

That's why the City Council participates in 49% of the house purchase with public funds. In fact, the Barcelona City Council and Hàbitat 3 want it to be the "embryo" of a new era to boost affordable housing in the city.