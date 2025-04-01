Foreigners Commit Four Times More Femicides Than Spaniards in 2025

According to the latest data, during the first quarter of 2025 half of the femicides were committed by foreigners. This is a trend that, in any case, is not new. In 2023, the percentage was 44.8%, and in 2024 it was 36.2%.

This is revealed by data from the Ministry of Equality that has been detailed by The Objective. If a comparative analysis is made, it is observed that at this time foreigners outnumber Spaniards by 4 times (in proportion). This is due to the fact that the foreign population is much smaller in total, specifically 13.4%.

The trend becomes more evident if the historical series is used. In 2003 (the start date of official data), foreigners only committed 15.5% of femicides. Now, however, the percentage has tripled over twenty years.

If these data are cross-referenced with the INE, the geographical distribution of femicides can be refined. Of the six victims we have in 2025, half resided in Andalusia and Catalonia, regions where the foreign population has grown significantly. In fact, Andalusia and Catalonia accounted for almost half of the femicides (45.8%) in 2024.

Divided by nationalities, the Moroccan population has a 5.7 times higher probability than the average of committing this type of crime. This is also due to their relative weight within the total population. On the other hand, Romanians commit 3.4 times more murders of women than natives.

A Problematic Debate

This issue is very problematic for the left, which attributes machismo and femicides to the condition of men and not to cultures. When this kind of data is presented, it is common for left-wing figures to say that machismo has no nationality. On the contrary, they consider it "transversal" to the "patriarchy."

In fact, pointing out the link between criminality and the growth of the foreign population can have legal consequences. This same week, the spokesperson for Vox, Jose Antonio Fúster, was reported by the Mossos for showing a record of arrests in Barcelona, which are dominated by foreigners. This is also not new because it was the Urban Guard itself that already explained that 80% of arrests in Barcelona are of foreigners.