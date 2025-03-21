ERC and Junts Sink Into the Mud With Polls Against Them, and Sílvia Orriols Smiles

The Failure of the Strategy of the Pro-Independence Parties in Madrid Has Increased Tension Between ERC and Junts. These Days We Have Witnessed an Exchange of Insults and Accusations Among Pro-Independence Deputies. Catalans Continue to Suffer the Consequences of Their Failed Policies While They Engage in a Cockfight That Denigrates Institutional Politics.

| Europa Press

The Pro-Independence Parties Are Staging an Embarrassing Spectacle While From Ripoll, Sílvia Orriols Rubs Her Hands. The Latest Polls Indicate a Significant Shift of Votes From ERC, and Especially From Junts, Toward Aliança Catalana.

Insults and Reproaches

Gabriel Rufián Opened Pandora's Box by Pointing the Finger at the "Catalan Right" in the Congress of Deputies.

He Accused Them of "Taking Advantage" of the Rodalies Chaos to Crush ERC, "While Putting Their Friends on Renfe's Board of Directors." But He Didn't Stop There. The Republican Deputy Called Junts Deputies Isdre Gavin and Josep Maria Cruset "Miserable" and "Rat."

Junts Leaders Like Francesc Dalmases and Neus Torbisco Have Responded by Comparing Him to the Nazis and Calling Him an "Uneducated Documentless Person." Torbisco Has Accused Him of Denigrating Institutions and Fostering a "Regrettable Spectacle." But She Went Further, Criticizing Both Parties for Causing Citizen Disaffection, Abstention, and the Rise of Populism.

The Former Junts Candidate in the European Elections Made a Magnificent Portrait of This New ERC-Junts Struggle.

"In Post-Process Catalonia, Pro-Independence Parties Negotiate Sovereignty Quotas for Catalonia With More or Less Success, Using Their Strength to Preserve a Socialist Government in Madrid," She Explained. But She Also Pointed Out Their "Disastrous Management of People's Expectations" and Their "Absolute Lack of Unity and Strategy."

Indeed, the Exchange of Insults Arises From the Rivalry Between ERC and Junts to Be More Influential in Madrid. The Chaos in Rodalies Was the Trigger, but They Have Also Clashed Over the Anti-Squatting Law Proposed by Junts and Rejected by ERC.

ERC-Junts War in Madrid

ERC Is the One Most Clearly Feeling the Failure of Its Strategy in Madrid. The Singular Financing Will Not Materialize in 2025, and Its Big Bet, the Transfer of Rodalies, Has Been Postponed for at Least Two Years. Nor Has the Debt Forgiveness They Extracted From Pedro Sánchez Enthused Catalonia Too Much.

| Europa Press

The Difficult Moment the Party Is Going Through Has Made Gabriel Rufián Nervous, the Visible Face of ERC's Failure in Madrid. That's Why He Has Raised the Tone of Criticism Against Junts, Closing the Door for Now to Any Approach by the Pro-Independence Parties.

Oriol Junqueras and Carles Puigdemont Met in January in Waterloo. But the Strategic Unity of the Independence Movement Seems Impossible Today, and ERC and Junts Prefer to Continue Negotiating Concessions With the Central Government. This New Escalation Shifts the War From the National Axis to the Ideological Sphere, With an Increasingly Woke ERC and a Junts Leaning to the Right.

Polls Against Them

The Desperation of the Pro-Independence Parties Also Has to Do With the Polls, Which Confirm Their Unstoppable Decline. The Latest Study by the Institute of Political and Social Sciences (ICPS) Showed a Clear Shift Between the Puigdemontist Space and the Orriolism. 6.7% of Junts Voters Would Vote for Aliança Catalana in Parliament, a Percentage That Climbs to 18.7% in the Case of the Municipal Elections.

The Latest Survey by the Centres d'Estudis d'Opinió (CEO) of the Generalitat Also Showed This Exodus. Junts Was the Party Losing the Most Votes, and Aliança Catalana the Formation Growing the Most. Sílvia Orriols's Party Is Consolidating as the Second Option for 13% of Puigdemont's Voters.

In ERC, There Is Not Such a Clear Shift, but There Are Also Leaders and Activists Who Have Decided to Switch to Aliança Catalana. Moreover, According to the Latest Polls, the Republicans Are Not Managing to Capitalize on Their Achievements in Madrid. The Fracture of ERC With the Formation of Internal Currents Adds Even More Uncertainty and Increases the Risk of Defections Toward Identity-Based Independence.

With the Polls Against Them and Their Plans Floundering in Congress, ERC and Junts Are Exposed to a Shift of Votes Toward Aliança Catalana. Rufián's Attitude and the Exchange of Insults and Accusations Certainly Do Not Help to Regain the Trust of the Citizens.