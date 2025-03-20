Shocking Report Against TV3: Four of Its Executives Earn More Than a Board Member

The Audit Office has published a highly critical report on the management of the CCMA during the years 2020 and 2021. The report highlights several deficiencies in the administration of Catalonia's public media. In particular, it points out the selection of the directors of TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio, Sigfrid Gras and Jordi Borda, who were appointed in 2022.

The audit emphasizes the lack of clarity in the criteria for selecting the directors. In this regard, it criticizes that the merits to be evaluated were not clearly defined, which created uncertainty in the process.

Additionally, the auditors note that the committee responsible for evaluating the candidates did not meet transparency requirements. According to the report, the names of the committee members should have been released from the beginning of the process, which did not happen.

| Europa Press

Astronomical Salaries

Another aspect that has caused concern in the Audit Office is the high salaries of the CCMA executives. The report details that four of these executives received compensation higher than that of a board member, which is against the regulations.

The auditors also question the salary bonuses for commercial objectives, highlighting that these payments exceed the 25% limit established by law. This irregularity was added to other questionable practices in the internal management of the CCMA. There are, for example, the allocation of trienniums not provided for in the regulations and the payment of salary concepts without contractual justification.

Throughout its report, the Audit Office has pointed out the shortcomings in the management of the Corpo, such as the lack of an updated Job Position List and a National Security Scheme. The audit also criticizes the hiring processes, which in some cases did not meet the established requirements, and the non-compliance with regulations on working hours.

| ACN

The Need for an Audit in TV3

This report highlights the need to thoroughly review the management of Catalan public media. Their high funding and social relevance justify more exhaustive control at all levels. Despite the multimillion-dollar investments, the report reflects that serious deficiencies persist in their operation and in the selection of their leaders.

All this notwithstanding that TV3 is by far the best-funded regional television in Spain. During the last legislature, the Aragonès government approved a plan of 1.347 billion for TV3 until 2027. As they explained, it was to reverse the cuts from the Mas era, reach a young audience, and promote Catalan.