ERC and Comuns Join Hands amid the Crisis of the Left in Catalonia

The latest surveys indicate a decline in the pro-independence movement and the left, which results in a crisis of confidence for formations like ERC and the Comuns. Faced with the unstoppable process of decomposition they are experiencing, both groups are exploring ways to join forces. Republicans and communers already share some unitary platforms in municipalities, but their ambition is to go further.

Would a broad progressive front that includes ERC and the Comuns, and even the CUP, be possible?

This is the proposal recently launched by Joan Tardà, who leads the leftist current in the new stage of Esquerra. The proposal has been well received by the more pro-independence sector of the Comuns, led by Jaume Asens.

The MEP positively valued Joan Tardà's proposal, although he ruled out for now the convergence of different groups under a single brand. Asens is more in favor of greater collaboration among the left, joining forces in common projects.

Approach in Brussels

He himself and Diana Riba are leading from Europe the experimental bank of this symbiosis between pro-independence republicanism and ecosocialism.

This week, the MEPs of ERC and the Comuns have officially requested the European Commission to investigate police infiltrations in social movements. This demand is also supported by the CUP, although they do not have representation in the European Parliament. It is part of those shared struggles that Asens referred to in order to forge the popular front proposed by Tardà.

Jaume Asens and Diana Riba have shown very good harmony in announcing this joint action in Brussels. It is not something casual. The pragmatic sectors of both ERC and the Comuns see Europe as the space where their values and interests converge.

The leftist sector of ERC shares with the Comuns the need for social policies to curb the growth of the far right. The leader of this current is Joan Tardà, who, in full harmony with Oriol Junqueras, proposes opening ERC to progressive sectors not strictly pro-independence. The goal is to broaden the base and pave the way for a hypothetical self-determination referendum.

The self-determination sector of the Comuns sees pro-independence as an essential ally to strengthen the left's space in Catalonia. Led by Jaume Asens, this sector sees the right to self-determination as a powerful instrument for mass mobilization. Additionally, they see ERC and the CUP as converging spaces on essential issues like housing.

The problem is how to translate the idea into practice, as this would require sacrifices and concessions from each. Although they see the alliance as necessary to unite forces in the face of their crises, at the same time their weakness prevents them from giving up their own spaces.

In the case of the Comuns, the party already postponed the debate on its relationship with Sumar and Podemos at the congress held in November. The fracture is still very recent, and the space is still too weak to face major organic transformations. They also view Esquerra's proposal with suspicion, fearing they might end up diluted within the alliance.

In the case of Esquerra, there are still many internal resistances to exploring new formulas due to the fear of losing a century-old brand. Junqueras himself had to backtrack a few days ago with his proposal to run with other brands in the upcoming municipal elections. This distances the possibility of joining a new party and suggests more the formula of Asens of adding efforts separately.