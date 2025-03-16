Xavier García Albiol Explodes at a Repeat Offender: 'It's Humiliating'

The figures of repeat offenses in Catalonia are alarming and indicate a public safety problem. For years, crime has been overlooked, and public safety has been approached from a lenient perspective. An obsessively rights-focused system has been imposed, prioritizing the rights of criminals over the safety of citizens.

This has created a sense of impunity that has led to a rise in crime. Some cases are very blatant. Police data indicate that in cities like Barcelona, the majority of crimes are committed by repeat foreign offenders.

| @Albiol_XG

Badalona is another major Catalan city affected by the scourge of repeat offenses. The current mayor, Xavier García Albiol, is trying to apply a tough approach after years of neglect and abandonment. However, the laxity of the laws and poor enforcement by the competent authorities greatly complicate his work.

This week, he shared a blatant case that recently occurred in the city in a tweet. An example he uses to advocate for mass deportations to ensure the safety of citizens.

Calls for Immediate Deportation

According to the mayor, the Urban Guard and the Mossos arrested a 24-year-old Moroccan criminal on Tuesday night. It turns out the individual had accumulated 48 arrests. "I must be a very radical person, but I find it humiliating that he hasn't been expelled to Morocco and continues committing crimes on our streets," Albiol stated.

It is not the first time Xavier García Albiol has spoken out very forcefully on this issue. He has repeatedly called for harsher prison sentences for Spanish repeat offenders and deportation for foreign repeat offenders. A view increasingly shared by the common Catalans to solve the problem of rising crime.

Badalona is one of the cities most affected by the rise in crime in Catalonia. Along with L'Hospitalet and Sabadell, it is the city where crimes grew the most last year. Albiol has reinforced the police presence but warns that without a change in the laws, it is ineffective.