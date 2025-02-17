ERC and Junts Leaders Clash in Public: 'You're Egotists'

The crisis of the "procesismo" is causing a fierce struggle between the two major parties, ERC and Junts. This occasionally manifests in fights between members or deputies of both formations.

The latest was a head-to-head between the ERC deputy in Congress, Francesc-Marc Álvaro, and the leader of Junts in Barcelona, Jordi Martí Galbis. They clashed on X.

| Agencia

Journalist Francesc-Marc Álvaro joined ERC in the summer of 2023 to be part of the lists in the elections to Congress. Since then he has been one of the main spokespersons for Esquerra's narrative in Madrid. This Sunday he gave an interview where he claims that "Junts is working for the right to reach the Government."

Jordi Martí countered by reminding him that "he was part of the convergent universe for many years" and accusing him of "telling falsehoods."

Álvaro responds to Martí that he is "an eternal professional of convergent municipal politics adapted to the opportunistic caudillismo of Junts." Martí replies that he has lost his composure and has "embraced the narrative of those who hang posters about Alzheimer's."

The republican concludes by pointing to the "nerves" of Junts and accusing them of "forgetting the social-Christian sense of Jordi Pujol and having Sílvia Orriols in the rearview mirror."

Egotists of ERC and Junts

Beyond the fight, what is curious is that all the reactions it has provoked are criticisms of the "procesista" parties and their leaders. Like the comment from Roger Casals, who calls them "insufferable egotists" who only think about their parties and not the people. "You don't seek common goals, you behave like spoiled children, we are fed up with you," he states.

This has been one of the causes of the debacle of these parties. People have stopped seeing them as useful instruments. ERC and Junts have started to fall when they have been perceived as exhausted structures in themselves that do not serve the goal of independence.

The one who takes the worst part is Francesc-Marc Álvaro, who is accused of "groveling" and having "sold out" to ERC. The republicans are at their worst moment of prestige and credibility. "You all together are pathetic," states an indignant Catalan, "your days are numbered."