The 3 Measures by Donald Trump That Could Already Be Applied in Catalonia

Donald Trump hasn't even been in charge of the United States for a month. However, in this short time, he has already left a mark on what is anticipated to be his administration. From a position of strength in the geopolitical arena to putting an end to the wokism characteristic of the Democratic Party that has been replicated by the left and traditional right throughout the West. In these weeks, Trump has made it clear that he doesn't hesitate.

Among all the measures he has announced or signed, there are three that could be applied right now in Catalonia. In this short video found at the top of the news, we review what they are: auditing the entire administration to cut unnecessary public spending, eliminating alleged cooperation projects that are actually of little use, and also reversing gender ideology.