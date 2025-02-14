VIDEO: Even Joan Tardà Laughs at Oriol Junqueras and Carles Puigdemont

The pro-independence leaders have lived for years on false gestures and symbolic dates. Gestures often full of frivolity and bordering on the ridiculous. Even people from their own ranks end up laughing at them.

Like Joan Tardà, national councilor of ERC, who in an interview on RTVE couldn't help but laugh at Oriol Junqueras and Carles Puigdemont.

Carles Puigdemont and Oriol Junqueras met last January at the House of the Republic in Waterloo. The two pro-independence leaders left in a car with the license plate 1-O-2017. Another display of frivolity by those who led the people of Catalonia to the worst national crisis in decades.

The host of El Cafè d'Idees on La 2 de TVE, Gemma Nierga, asked Joan Tardà about the gesture. And the republican leader, a person very close to Oriol Junqueras, couldn't help but laugh.

He acknowledges that he didn't like the image because "it was a bit freaky," but he also wanted to downplay it: "It's no big deal, we live in the world we live in."

Two Burned-Out Characters

Joan Tardà expressed the embarrassment that many Catalans felt seeing the two pro-independence leaders resorting to another symbolic gesture. Carles Puigdemont is the president who declared independence only to suspend it later. And Junqueras has been accused of hiding during the key days of October 2017.

The two pro-independence leaders have lost the prestige they once had. Although both have been recently enthroned in their parties. Another explanation for the unstoppable decline of ERC and Junts at the polls.

However, Joan Tardà doesn't come out well either. On the social network X some users point out that the "freak" is him. The former Esquerra deputy in Congress has been identified as one of the people responsible for the party's leftist shift.

Joan Tardà now aspires to impose his theses at the ERC congress next March. To this end, he has created a leftist current that proposes opening the party to sectors beyond independence. This aligns with Junqueras's project, which aims to make Esquerra Republicana the new labor party of Catalonia.