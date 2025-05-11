The energy lobby that Gabriel Rufián and the left don't talk about

The Congress of Deputies has continued debating this week about the power outage that left Spain in darkness for hours on April 28. Gabriel Rufián has been at the center of controversy due to some statements he made in 2021. The ERC leader in Congress said there wouldn't be any blackout and that it was all a hoax by the far-right.

After last week's blackout, many criticized him for those words. Rufián, far from self-criticism, has insisted on his discourse. Now he says the blackout was precisely due to the fault of deniers, nuclear power, and, of course, the far-right.

This week, Gabriel Rufián has spoken in the Congress of Deputies to accuse the right of "lying" and "poisoning." He pointed to the "political, media, and digital mercenaries," at the service of the energy "lobbies." According to Rufián, Junts, PP, and Vox are the main supporters of the big electric companies and the nuclear energy lobby.

What Rufián and the left don't talk about is the green lobby that has indeed had a real influence on the EU's energy policy. Brussels funded NGOs with billions of euros for years to support the energy transition.

Scandal with environmental lobbies

The scandal, uncovered by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, pointed to the Climate Action Commission for corruption. Through the irregular diversion of funds to environmental entities, the aim was to create a favorable opinion climate for the energy transition.

It is clear that environmental lobbies have pushed for the approval of the Green Deal, a package of measures to reduce greenhouse gases by 2050. This plan includes measures on the circular economy, biodiversity, and agriculture. But above all, it serves as an anchor for the climate dogma that guides the union's policies.

Rufián refers to the energy and nuclear lobbies, but it is evident that the agenda in Europe has been set by the environmental and renewable lobbies. The directive was to take climate fanaticism to the extreme. The staunch defense of renewables combines with the demonization of nuclear energy.

The real pressure groups

Several scientific studies, even from the EU, have shown that nuclear energy is as clean and safe as renewables. Moreover, the geopolitical context has forced several countries to resort to pragmatism and reverse the closure of nuclear plants. They know that giving up nuclear energy is an economic ruin and a political suicide.

In contrast, the establishment represented in Spain by people like Rufián continues to close their eyes to reality. Very predictably, they have chosen to use the blackout to continue demonizing nuclear power and rant against the far-right.

It is evident that there are powerful business lobbies in the energy sector and that they have their supporters on the right. But at this point, it is also undeniable that there are ideological lobbies that have been setting the globalist agenda in Europe for years. And when it comes to energy, the environmental and renewable pressure groups are the most influential.

The EU corruption scandal involves up to 180 organizations from 41 different countries, including the Spanish Ecologistas en Acción and Fundación Global Nature. Why doesn't Rufián talk about these pressure groups?