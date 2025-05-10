Jordi Masquef publicly supports the Mossos against 'Some Political Sectors'

The Mossos d'Esquadra force is going through a deep crisis following the latest assaults on several officers. The unions denounce the growing violence, in a climate of rising crime and with the complicity of police commanders and certain political sectors. The officers do not feel supported by their superiors or by the institutions that should ensure their safety.

| @jordimasquef

Amid the controversy, the mayor of Figueres, Jordi Masquef, defended the officers and attacked certain political sectors. Masquef, from Junts, joins the support that other parties like Vox and Aliança Catalana have shown to the officers.

Masquef has stood out as one of the most forceful Catalan mayors against crime and squatting. He represents the wing of Junts that advocates for a tough stance against insecurity and the restoration of public order. He was very critical when CUP deputy Laure Vega said that throwing stones at the mossos and burning containers is a distinct cultural fact of Catalonia."

On the Dia de les Esquadres, before commanders and officers of the Catalan regional police, Masquef delivered a speech full of meaning. A show of unwavering support against those who seek to turn the police into the problem rather than the solution.

Unreserved support for the police

The mayor of Figueres highlighted the "commitment" and "unity of all" to ensure public safety in the municipalities. He advocates for "a city where the elderly can return home late without fear, and where young people want to return." He also attacked "goodisms" and reminded that "squatting is a crime."

He harshly criticized the sectors "that denounce the mayor or attack the police when the eviction of a problematic block occurs." He also called for faster expulsion of repeat offenders, an end to incivility, and for the law to be applied equally in all neighborhoods.

"You are the containment wall that protects and guarantees our rights as citizens. And I am aware that you have often not felt supported, or in some cases, I would dare to say, you have been questioned by some political sectors," expressed the mayor. That's why he wanted to send a clear message to the mossos.

The mayor said that "you will always have me by your side, working hand in hand as we have always done." He encouraged the police to continue performing their duties to have safer cities.

Jordi Masquef is one of the few prominent figures from Junts who has come forward to stand up for the police. The party and its leaders have hidden, showing that they remain trapped by complexes on issues like security.