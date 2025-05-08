Sílvia Orriols brings the debate on the Islamic veil to Parliament

The leader of AC and mayor of Ripoll, Sílvia Orriols, has once again taken up one of her most common causes: the Islamic veil. In an intervention in Parliament, Deputy Orriols reproached the Minister of Justice, Ramon Espadaler, for the tolerance toward Islam and its symbols.

Orriols began by saying "Yes, obviously I'm afraid of the advance of a political-religious ideology that, when implemented, attacks women's rights." In the particular case of the veil, Orriols criticized Minister Espadaler for considering it "as a mere religious element." In Orriols's opinion, the veil is quite the opposite: "a clearly misogynistic element and a symbol of women's submission."

[IMAGE]{78730}[/IMAGE]

Immediately afterward, she threw a jab at the minister, who had previously said that the crosses worn around the neck are religious symbols. "But the cross I wear around my neck," Orriols said, "you could wear it too." The Islamic veil, on the other hand, is only worn by women, "Or do you know any male deputy who appears in this plenary hall with a veil? I only know one female deputy."

Finally, she accused Minister Espadaler of having a mentality of "permanent subordination" for saying that only five European countries have legislated on the veil. "Don't we have enough capacity to decide what behavior and attitudes we admit?" Orriols concluded:

A feminist strategy

The persistence of this discourse in Orriols plays a key role in the foundation of her speech. In addition to reinforcing her identity stance, the criticism of the veil exploits the contradictions of the left regarding its relations with Islam. This explains why the successive controversies left by Islam in Catalonia go unnoticed among the major parties.

There is, for example, the partisan silence that occurred a few months ago with the Islamic Congress in Torredembarra. As the press revealed, some of the speakers at that congress had deeply misogynistic statements in their history, such as that women who wear perfume are "fornicators."