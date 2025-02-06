The distance between PP and Vox in the Parliament paves the way for Salvador Illa

The PSC government is going through its worst moment since Salvador Illa was appointed president of the Generalitat. The socialists govern in absolute minority (42 deputies out of 135) and are supported by two declining parties like ERC and Comuns.

The parliamentary weakness has been compounded by the rejection of the budgets, which hinders the recovery plans projected by the PSC.

| Parlament

On the verge of its first government crisis, the socialists have only one positive aspect, which is the clear division of the opposition. The distance between the right-wing parties prevents a unified strategy to put PSC against the ropes.

On one hand, there is the nationalist bloc, with Junts navigating in indecision and an Aliança Catalana nationally incompatible with PP and Vox. In fact, Junts and Aliança Catalana are also distanced because the post-convergents participate in the cordon sanitaire against Sílvia Orriols.

On the other hand, the bloc of 26 deputies representing PP and Vox also doesn't work due to the competition between both formations.

Growing rivalry between PP and Vox

If in the previous legislature PP and Vox collaborated closely, now they compete to lead the opposition. It reflects the competition between both formations at the national level. PP sees Vox as an obstacle to its growth, and Vox identifies PP as part of the systemic crisis in Spain and Catalonia.

This distance has been seen in the latest motions on security and immigration.

The two formations usually vote in the same direction, but in their interventions, they show their differences. PP strives to show a profile of order but moderate. In Vox, they openly accuse the populares of preaching one thing and then doing another.

For example, voting in favor of the regularization of illegal immigrants with PSOE. Or preventing legislative reform against squatting.

An emboldened PP and an aspiring Vox

The divorce began with Vox's break with PP in regional governments. That increased suspicions also in Catalonia, where the rivalry of two strong figures like Alejandro Fernández and Ignacio Garriga is added. Internal sources from both parties acknowledge the distance, although they speak more of coldness than rivalry.

The distance is related not only to the state context but also to the change in the correlation of forces in the Parliament.

In Vox, they claim it was easier to understand each other with PP when they almost tripled their number of deputies. The move from 3 to 15 seats and the overtaking of Vox has emboldened Alejandro Fernández. Who sees himself as the undisputed leader of the opposition to Salvador Illa.

| E-Noticies

Vox assumes its new position in the Parliament, but they also warn of their growth aspirations. PP bases its strategy on moderation and the charisma of its leader. Ignacio Garriga's team carries out a strategy based on having one foot in parliament and another in the street.

The condition to regain unity

PP is focusing on denouncing insecurity and squatting, while Vox has made illegal immigration its theme. Their motions cause wear and tear on the government, but the lack of coordination and unity prevents a real threat to PSC and its partners. Both acknowledge that the relationship is almost nonexistent.

Many Catalans imagine what it would be like if PP and Vox formed a united bloc beyond voting in motions. But for now, this seems like a chimera.

Things could change with a PP-Vox government in Spain, although this is still far off, and meanwhile, Illa smiles.