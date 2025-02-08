The Comuns place her at RTVE earning €105,000 and she says she doesn't want 'to be exploited'

Marta Ribas was one of the awardees in the distribution of positions on the new board of directors of RTVE. Quite a stroke of luck, considering the astronomical salaries that the corporation's top executives earn. Ribas, coordinator of ICV in Catalonia, was Sumar's proposal at the request of the Comuns to complete the board of directors.

| ACN

The fifteen new RTVE board members have exclusive dedication and a salary 11 times higher than their predecessors. The salary of the board members has increased from 11,000 to 105,000 euros annually plus allowances.

Marta Ribas, who earns 105,000 euros annually for being on the RTVE Board of Directors, has said that "no matter how much capitalism instills it in us, we weren't born to be exploited." She made this statement in a tweet where she celebrated the reduction of working hours promoted by Sumar.

"Today we gain a new right," she said, "more time to live."

A high-ranking corporate executive with an astronomical salary saying she doesn't want to be exploited. It was expected that her post on X would be filled with comments, and not precisely positive ones. They remind her that "you haven't worked in your life," and point out her "hypocrisy" for considering herself working class.

They also denounce left-wing policies, which on one hand reduce working hours and on the other increase the retirement age. They also raise taxes.

"What we want is not to work less but more money in our pockets," they point out.

"She wasn't born to be exploited, but to live at the expense of those of us who are exploited," said one user. He refers to the astronomical salary that Marta Ribas earns, which comes from the pockets of all Spaniards. "By the way," says another, "it's great to raise our salary by 50 euros and take away double in taxes."

They accuse them of being liars

Marta Ribas's tweet is part of a Sumar campaign to regain momentum with the reduction of working hours. The formation is in crisis and needs something to sell. But beware, because nothing has been approved yet.

What Sumar celebrates is the approval in the Council of Ministers of the draft bill to reduce the working week from 40 to 37.5 hours. An important step, no doubt, after overcoming the differences between PSOE and Sumar on this issue. But the measure won't reach the Congress of Deputies until at least this summer.

In fact, it could encounter serious obstacles along the way because the CEOE considers it unconstitutional. Therefore, it could end up in court. Users on X tell Marta Ribas "don't lie" because nothing has been approved yet.