Vox, the new party of the young people

The fact that young Spaniards are leaning toward the right is a reality that has been observed for some time. Now it is also backed by data, which additionally shows that it is a growing trend. According to a new survey, Vox is consolidating among young people with the support of 27.4% of those under 25 years old.

The 40dB barometer for SER and El País points to Vox's success among the youth as the main factor for the party's growth. The party of Santiago Abascal and Ignacio Garriga is the one that grows the most in voting intention. Specifically, 1.8 points, which makes it reach nearly 15% of the votes, its highest figure since the last general elections.

The analysis of the data by age groups is particularly surprising, as Vox already doubles the percentage of young people who support PSOE (15%). The difference is even greater with young people who support PP, who are only 11%. This, combined with a voting loyalty of 83.4%, boosts Vox's options in a possible electoral scenario.

Beyond the current political situation, the data indicates a generational shift. If until now young people were mostly left-wing, now conservatism is growing in this age group.

Why young people are turning to Vox

One of the main reasons for this change is that young people saw in the left the hope of a future of progress and promise. But after "the most progressive government in history," their expectations have worsened instead of improving. This has led young people to now see hope for their salvation in the right.

But there is another significant reason, which is that the left has gone from being the revolution against the system to being the system itself. From denouncing the elite, to becoming the elite. Now the rebellion against power, against the globalist establishment, is represented by the radical right.

This is very clearly seen in the success of parties like Vox on social networks, which have become an instrument of counter-information. Young people no longer watch TV or read newspapers because they see them as mere transmission belts of the official version dictated by power. Instead, platforms like X have become channels of free information.

Immigration and taxes

Politically, Vox is succeeding by emphasizing key issues such as immigration and taxes.

Security and immigration have become the main concern of Spaniards, including the younger layers. The restoration of order is seen as essential to aspire to a life project. At a time when instability reigns in every sense, Vox offers security.

The other factor of success is offering an alternative to the failed economic recipes of both PSOE and PP. That's why Vox is not only sweeping among young people but also among the middle, working, and precarious classes. The party has managed to introduce the debate on public waste and the need to lower taxes.