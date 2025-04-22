CUP Accuses Junts of 'Far Right' While Flirting with PSC

The CUP has intensified its attacks against Junts, accusing them of fueling the far right with their change in strategy. Deputy Laure Vega has pointed out that Junts is "giving gasoline to Aliança Catalana." Vega has also criticized Junts for lacking an "independence strategy" in Madrid and only thinking about symbolic confrontation.

Meanwhile, the anti-capitalists have strengthened ties with PSC on key social issues. This month, for example, the CUP has supported a decree from the Govern on housing promoted by Salvador Illa. The measure seeks to regulate seasonal rentals and toughen sanctions on large property owners.

As is usual in these cases, Laure Vega has defended the support for that decree as a CUP achievement and not as a concession. She claims that it was PSC who moved and not them who changed their ideological stance. She states that agreements will only be repeated if they are made under their conditions and on structural matters.

| Agencia

The shift has surprised many, as the CUP has historically rejected agreements with parties "of Spanish obedience." Vega, however, keeps that it is a useful strategy, not a renunciation of their principles. "Being useful doesn't mean ceasing to be radical," the deputy emphasized in a recent interview.

No Room for Everyone

The CUP finds itself in a delicate moment following the latest CEO data, which foresee an electoral setback. The party could fall to just three seats, while ERC would gain ground on the independence flank. This loss of parliamentary weight could leave the CUP out of any relevant equation.

In this context, Procés de Garbí (the new roadmap approved by the party) becomes especially important. The document bets on keeping a combative tone but increasing the capacity for impact. The CUP thus seeks not to be devoured by either ERC or the commons, their main rivals on the left.

In short, while harshly criticizing Junts, the CUP tries to position itself as a key player in Parliament. They don't rule out new agreements with Illa if they align with their program and don't involve ideological renunciations. However, always keeping a distance from the "liberal model" that they say Junts represents.