The Viral Speech About Europe's 'Invasion' by a Papal Favorite

The Death of Pope Francis has opened the race for succession, in an election that will be more political than ever. Progressives and conservatives will vie for the throne of the Holy See to either continue the deceased Pope's reforms or start a new direction. One of the best-positioned candidates is Robert Sarah, an African cardinal with a distinctly traditionalist profile.

Robert Sarah, originally from Guinea, advocates an orthodox conception of ecclesiastical organization and theological dogma. Moreover, he has a conservative worldview that aligns with the current rise of the radical right.

The candidate has raised his voice on more than one occasion against the "dictatorship of relativism" and the "loss of faith." He is opposed to abortion and strongly condemns the West's complicity with Islamism. Precisely on this, a video has begun circulating in recent hours in which he warns of the "invasion" of the West.

Robert Sarah Warns of Cultural Replacement

Robert Sarah expressed his concern that "Europe has renounced its origins, its roots." He reminded that "a tree without roots dies." The papal candidate predicted that "the West will die," and revealed that there are several "signs" indicating this.

The African cardinal referred to the "lack of birthrate" as one of the causes of the loss of identity. But he also pointed to the "silent invasion" of Europe by "other cultures and peoples." He predicts that "progressively" they will dominate Europeans "in number" and "completely change" their culture.

Robert Sarah fears that Western culture and values are threatened by this progressive and silent invasion. His words have been widely shared on social media. This has made him even more the favorite among conservatives for the papal succession.

Faith Against Cultural Relativism

The figure of Pope Francis has garnered much sympathy, but it has also sparked criticism for some of his positions. One of them relates to his leniency toward Islamism in the name of multiculturalism and interreligious dialogue. Sarah is clearly opposed to this trend, as he advocates faith over cultural relativism.

For Sarah, the decline of the West is the result of sacrificing faith for a new hedonism that only serves the satisfaction of one's own ego. His mandate could mark a significant ideological shift. Also, a confrontation with the latent Islamist threat.