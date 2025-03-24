Voracious Criticism of TNC for Siding With Palestine

Since the war in Gaza broke out, the conflict in the Middle East is a topic that causes much division in Catalonia. The left mostly supports Palestine, while the right is more supportive of Israel. The political and media woke left has imposed the defense of the Palestinian cause as a canon that can't be discussed.

The main Catalan institutions end up embracing that dogma as well. For example, the Teatre Nacional de Catalunya (TNC), one of the cultural reference institutions in the territory.

| TNC

The TNC's management has decided to hold a minute of silence before each performance to denounce the latest Israeli offensive in Gaza. They announced it on Twitter with the emoticon of a Palestinian flag, in case there were any doubts. The TNC also uses the term "genocide" and reproaches the "lack of compassion" in this conflict.

The problem is that many Catalan theater lovers now feel rejected by this symbolic institution of the arts and culture. It's the same as what happened with TV3, once seen as a heritage for all and now at the service of an ideological minority. X has been filled with criticisms of the TNC, with many even calling for the resignation of its president Carme Portaceli.

Criticism of the TNC for Lack of Neutrality

TNC users criticize that "there is no longer a space in Catalonia that is not taken over by ideological indoctrination." They are also outraged because, as a cultural institution, the TNC receives generous subsidies from the Generalitat every year. For many, it is a clear example of embezzlement of public money for ideological purposes.

They warn the TNC's management that with their gesture they are "violating a part of the audience." They are receiving many criticisms for the use of the word "genocide." It is a clear lack of "improper" neutrality for many for an institution like the Teatre Nacional.

| X

They also criticize the "hypocrisy" of the TNC, which did not hold minutes of silence for the Las Ramblas attack and other Islamist attacks. They invite the institution to go to Gaza to perform certain plays, where they will surely be "censored." Many lament the alarming loss of prestige of Catalan institutions that were once a global reference.