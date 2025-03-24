Video | Shocking Images of a Brawl Among Maghrebis in Barcelona

No one can deny that Barcelona is experiencing a moment of degradation fueled by multicultural tensions. One of its clearest and most concerning manifestations is the increase in insecurity. For example, police data indicate that 80% of those arrested in Barcelona are of foreign origin.

Social media are the vehicle that allow this reality to be shown, as subsidized media remain silent to maintain the narrative. The latest example has been brought by Roberto Vaquero, leader of the FO, who has shared a video on social media that has caused quite a stir.

| Europa Press

The images, recorded from a balcony, show a group of young Maghrebis fighting with machetes. Vaquero accompanied the video with a critical message about the management of security in the city: “Welcome to the multicultural Barcelona that the progressive left defends”:

The video has reached almost 115,000 views and has sparked numerous comments. The well-known journalist and writer, Miquel Giménez, lamented on his profile that “this is our daily bread.” Other users expressed their despair with comments like “there's no remedy in Barcelona” or “this is the third world,” highlighting the growing discontent among the population.

The 'Knife Culture': Another Face of Degradation in Barcelona

These types of incidents underscore the degradation of security in the Catalan capital, a growing problem that concerns both residents and authorities. In neighborhoods like Raval, ethnic tensions and insecurity have increased, along with the proliferation of drugs and drug dens. Not to mention the increase in unsanitary conditions, which is repeatedly reported by the few neighbors who endure.

The proliferation of knives is a palpable problem, evidenced by the fact that the Generalitat has a specific plan against the proliferation of knives. The security councilor himself, Albert Batlle, admitted that the “knife culture” is a problem with significant weight in Barcelona.