The Attempted Robbery of Jordi Sabaté in BCN Portrays the Left's Woke Benevolence

Today, we need to talk about a case that dismantles the left's narrative that justifies crime.

Jordi Sabaté, an activist suffering from ALS, was the victim of an attempted robbery in the middle of Barcelona a few days ago. Two pickpockets tried to steal the machines that allow him to live.

Let's not have that woke left tell us that criminals commit crimes because of their economic situation. No, supposed poverty can't be a wildcard to justify miserable people who try to rob a person who can't move.

The worst part is that Jordi's case is not an exception, as I tell you in the video. In Catalonia, we have professionals who have made crime against vulnerable people their way of life. Enough with the naivety. It is necessary to toughen penalties and speed up the courts to stop them.