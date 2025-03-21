Another Failure of Feminism in Catalonia: 120 Attempts of Female Genital Mutilation

One of the characteristics of the "woke" ideology is its ability to focus on issues that aren't important. This results in neglecting real and more urgent problems. In the case of feminism, the examples in Catalonia have been constant.

There are, for example, the inclusive signage promoted by former councilor Verge, the eleven million euros against "aesthetic pressure," the winter solstice greeting, or the presence of "Mama Noel" at Christmas. All this without prejudice to ERC congratulating and promoting Islam and some of its practices that segregate by gender.

Parallel to this are the real problems of women, starting with the fact that Catalonia leads the number of sexual assaults in all of Spain. The general director of the Hospital Clínic went so far as to describe the Catalan figure as "truly insane." Catalonia has the dubious honor of having its four provinces far exceed the other provinces of Spain in sexual assaults.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

Female Genital Mutilation

Within violence against women, one of the problems associated with certain communities of African origin is female genital mutilation. According to the Minister of Equality, at the request of the Catalan PP, there have been 17 cases of female mutilation in Catalonia in the last decade. This figure is small compared to the 120 attempted mutilations recorded by the Mossos d'Esquadra.

The regions that concentrate the most cases are those with the largest African communities. Among them, Maresme (24), Vallès Occidental (18), Baix Llobregat (16), Gironès (13), Vallès Oriental (12), and Tarragonès (12) stand out. However, to adequately analyze this sad reality, it must be noted that there is little data available.

The previous data are only those that the Mossos have been able to record following a complaint and administrative procedure. Then there are all the cases (attempted and completed) known through other means (hospitals, schools, caregivers, etc.), but that don't receive complaints due to community and cultural pressure. Something similar happens with forced marriages, which remain within the community.

PP Criticizes the 'Banner Feminists'

The Catalan PP has shown great indignation at this situation. Several prominent figures of the party have raised their voices against the Generalitat and the prevailing feminism.

The party leader, Alejandro Fernández, criticized the silence of hegemonic feminism. "They go on about delirious theories on the evils of 'catcalling' and look the other way at what's truly dramatic for women":

Meanwhile, the PP spokesperson, Lorena Roldán, also spoke out on this issue. "Women and girls mutilated and tortured through a practice that attacks their physical and mental health. The supposed banner and posturing feminists, of course, remain silent," Roldán said yesterday.