The Censorship Attempt Backfires on Abacus, Oriol Soler's Company

Oriol Soler is one of the businessmen who has struck it rich in the shadow of the Procés and more specifically of ERC. His company Abacus has been one of the most benefited by the million-euro subsidies from the Generalitat and the Catalan Audiovisual Media Corporation (CCMA).

| E-Noticies

However, the cooperative, which has nearly one million members, is not going through its best moment now.

Oriol Soler's attempt to censor a book about his ties to power has caused a wave of membership cancellations at Abacus. Additionally, the businessman is receiving all kinds of criticism for believing himself above good and evil.

Attempt to Censor by Oriol Soler

The origin of the controversy is the book La marca de Caín, by the author Noèlia Arrotea, within the Psiborn collection of the Pedra de Llamp publishing house. Oriol Soler appears as one of the characters in this novel about abuses of power.

The businessman is requesting 30,000 euros for himself and 15,000 for the entity, in addition to the withdrawal of the book and the publication of an apology in the highest-circulation Catalan newspapers.

The publisher called it "ironic that they demand a book that talks about political interference in the media and the financial structure of the parties." What really bothers him so much?, Pedra de Llamp has asked. Furthermore, they consider it "unacceptable" to attempt to censor a work of fiction and its author "because he can't control it and it represents a threat to the powerful."

Abacus Card Broken

The attempt to censor has caused a wave of boycott against Oriol Soler's cooperative. Many members have broken their Abacus card, in addition to submitting cancellation forms and canceling subscriptions. Abacus is also being boycotted, as many are calling not to shop at the cooperative's stores.

Additionally, Oriol Soler is being heavily criticized on social media for attempting to abuse his power. Much of this criticism comes from Oriol Soler's relationship with ERC, a party that is going through a severe crisis of disrepute.

It Has Turned Against Him

Oriol Soler was part of the pro-independence elite from the very beginning, as a promoter of the campaign for the 9N consultation in 2014. His ties to power in Catalonia led him to be one of the members of the so-called General Staff of the Procés. He was one of the organizers of the 1-O referendum and was investigated for the Russian plot of the Procés.

His commitment to the cause has earned him millions of euros in subsidies, and his is one of the most successful companies in Catalonia. A reflection of the links between economic and political power in Catalonia, which he now wants to silence.

However, the attempt has turned against him.