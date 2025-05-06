Alicia Tomás Puts Terrassa's Mayor Against the Ropes

War in Terrassa City Hall over the cross accusations between the mayor, Jordi Ballart, and the leader of Vox, Alicia Tomás. The councilwoman accuses the mayor of silencing a rape committed by foreigners, and Ballart accuses her of using and manipulating the victim. The mayor has now announced that he is willing to take legal action against Vox.

| Europa Press

Ballart has taken this step after the victim sided with Alicia and accused him of lying. Vox has managed to put the mayor of Terrassa against the ropes, with whom they have been engaged in a tough political battle for some time.

Vox blames the municipal government for the increase in crime in Terrassa. The municipal government accuses Vox of generating alarmism to gain political advantage and spreading a racist message. The case of this rape has unleashed a war that could go beyond the political crisis and reach the courts.

Two Assailants Released

The events date back to March, when the victim claimed to have been raped by two foreigners. The news went viral due to theunusual decision of the judge to release the assailants on provisional liberty.

They were two South Americans with criminal records who had allegedly drugged the victim to commit the sexual assault. The judge's decision provoked social outrage, butthe news was ignored by the media and the political class.

Vox organized a rally to support the victim and to denounce sexual assaults. Several feminist organizations then organized another rally to denounce Vox's "racist discourse." The leader of Vox in Terrassa, Alicia Tomás, criticized the hypocrisy of the government and opposition "who only acted after Vox called for a protest of outrage."

Tension in the Plenary

Vox then decided to bring the protest to the municipal plenary, where Alicia Tomás attended with a striking message on her jersey. "Why Does Ballart Silence Rapes in Terrassa?" it read. The mayor of Terrassa suspended the plenary and called a new session where the tension between both parties was evident.

| @VoxTerrassa

The mayor of Terrassa, Jordi Ballart, asked in the municipal plenary for Vox to withdraw the motion by the victim's express decision. "She felt deceived, manipulated, and used," said the mayor. He claimed that she had contacted him to say that "the only thing Vox has done for her was to buy her some pants."

The mayor defended the city hall's work against gender-based violence and expelled the Vox councilors for wearing the same jersey.

The Victim Breaks Her Silence

In response to the accusation of having manipulated and used the victim, Alicia Tomás called the mayor a liar and a coward. She showed the image of the victim hugging her and thanking her for the support. "Ballart has crossed all lines, he lies and uses the victim to protect himself politically," denounced the leader of Vox.

Alicia Tomás said it was an "offense," not only to the victim but to the 31 women assaulted in the last year in Terrassa.

Immediately afterward, the victim made a video accusing Ballart of lying and manipulating her words. "Alicia has helped me and continues to help me selflessly," said Lourdes. This situation put Mayor Ballart against the ropes, who has made another video.

Ballart has expressed his indignation at the accusations of lying on social media. "I am willing to go all the way with this issue," he said, "I haven't told any lies."

He claims to have evidence and witnesses of what the victim explained to him and announces that he is considering legal measures against Vox.