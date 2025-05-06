What Is the 'DGAIA Case': The Scandal Subsidized Media Want to Hide from You

Have you heard about the "DGAIA case" in the subsidized press? Probably not. Because the vast majority of these media outlets have decided to hide from you one of the major scandals in the recent history of Catalan politics.

What is the "DGAIA case"? Well, it's basically a scandal affecting the Directorate General for Child and Adolescent Care. This is the Generalitat's agency responsible, among other things, for managing the reception of minors, including unaccompanied minors.

DGAIA manages hundreds of millions of euros (hundreds of millions of euros) each year to accommodate young people. What the system wants to hide is that these hundreds of millions of euros are managed irregularly.

We have young people receiving payments despite not meeting the requirements. We have foundations receiving money for accommodating young people they are not actually accommodating. We have a DGAIA illegally awarding contracts to these foundations, something that has cost all Catalans hundreds of millions of euros that the Generalitat has had to pay.

We also have a Generalitat that allows these foundations managing the reception of unaccompanied minors to create a real estate empire thanks to the public money they receive. We also have these foundations that, while creating a real estate empire, accommodate minors in their apartments while charging the Generalitat a price far above the market rate.

We also have a series of people, fans of revolving doors, who move from working in third-sector foundations to DGAIA and then from DGAIA to third-sector foundations. All this, while DGAIA showers these foundations with hundreds of millions of public euros. Finally, we have the main parties in Parliament trying to keep the magnitude of the scandal from being known, just like the subsidized press in Catalonia.

Despite their efforts, here we are to tell it.