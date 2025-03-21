TV3 Accused of Embezzlement for Promoting Toni Cruanyes's Book

TV3 is at the center of controversy after promoting the book by Toni Cruanyes, one of the most popular presenters of the public network's news program. Users on social media have reacted with outrage, questioning how a public broadcaster can allocate resources to advertise private projects. This practice has raised accusations of corruption and embezzlement.

| TV3

On social media, comments were quick to appear, with many users labeling the book promotion as a clear example of a conflict of interest. "Doing an advertorial for a book by an editor and presenter of the PUBLIC TV news program on the same news program is directly corruption," commented a user on Twitter, reflecting the widespread sentiment.

Others were even more blunt: "Catalonia is this village of idiots where people find it normal that on the public TV news program they advertise the book someone wrote for the news presenter":

The criticism has even pointed out the regularity of these practices on the network, especially around events like Sant Jordi, when books become high-consumption products. "Usual practice of TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio around Sant Jordi: Yesterday on TV3's TN-Migdia promotion of Toni Cruanyes's book," wrote the writer and journalist, Víctor Alexandre:

Not only the news program has been involved in the controversy. Cruanyes also appeared on the program Més324, which has intensified the criticism. "If you're not part of the house and the gang, they don't like that on TV3 you can talk about your book on 2 different programs," lamented the writer, Antoni Gelonch. "It's corruption and nepotism," Gelonch concludes.

TV3: The Constant Controversy

This is a new example of how social media have become the main vehicle for citizens to express their rejection of this type of practice. Many demand an explanation from TV3 for what they consider a violation of public ethics. Certainly, TV3 goes from controversy to controversy.

Just this week, TV3 was accused by the Ombudsman of lack of transparency, cronyism, and astronomical salaries. As explained in a report by the public entity, several TV3 executives earn more than the Government's councilors, something that is explicitly prohibited. Ultimately, this is because TV3 is by far the best-funded regional television in all of Spain.