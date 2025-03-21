Call for a Rally in Terrassa Against 'Islamization'

Vox wants to turn Terrassa into the spearhead of the fight against Islamization throughout Catalonia. "After the recent disturbances in Salt, Mataró, and Terrassa, we are going to defend our civilization." This is the call from Alícia Tomàs, Vox councilor in Terrassa, for the demonstration they have called this Saturday in the town.

Terrassa was the town where Vox grew the most in the last municipal elections, and it is no coincidence. The increase in the population of Islamic origin has greatly strained some neighborhoods like Ca n'Anglada. It was precisely in this neighborhood where the demonstration was supposed to take place, ending in front of the large mosque.

Finally, Vox has decided to change the demonstration to a gathering in front of Terrassa's town hall. The reason is the counter-programming of an anti-Islamophobia demonstration by local entities.

The counter-demonstration under the slogan "They Shall Not Pass" arises from Unitat Contra el Feixisme i el Racisme (UCFR), the Ca n'Anglada Neighborhood Association, and the Muslim Community. They called for a mobilization in the same place and at the same time, and they have the support of about fifty entities. They ask the town hall to be relentless and to identify and report anyone displaying xenophobic symbols at the Vox gathering.

Gathering Against Islamization

Vox calls for the gathering because "we don't want our neighborhoods to become Islamic ghettos." This was expressed by the Vox councilor in Terrassa, Alicia Tomàs. Other members of Vox, such as the deputy in the Parliament, Mónica Lora, or the deputy in the Congress, Juanjo Aizcorbe, have joined her call.

Vox's security chief, Samuel Vázquez, justified the act because "nobody is taking any responsibility after the disturbances in Salt." He points to the other parties for being "accomplices" of the growing "insecurity" in Catalonia.

Vox considers uncontrolled illegal immigration to be the main cause of the increase in insecurity in neighborhoods like Ca n'Anglada. They also warn of the dangers of Islam, which they consider incompatible with Western values. They also claim that only Vox can stop the Islamization of Catalonia, as a "shield of civilization."

Clash of Realities

UCFR and other entities have called for a demonstration against "hate messages" and in favor of coexistence. These organizations believe that Vox's call is not protected by freedom of expression but aims to sow hatred among neighbors. The escalation of tension has increased in recent weeks.

In Terrassa, there is a clear clash of realities, which could erupt this Saturday during the two calls. The entities even ask the town hall to bring Vox leaders before the prosecutor's office for spreading hate messages.

But the increase in insecurity in the neighborhoods and outbreaks like the one in Salt are causing more and more unrest. Especially among residents living in neighborhoods very saturated with immigration. Despite the threats, Vox is willing to continue denouncing Islamization and has called for another demonstration in Barcelona on the 28th.