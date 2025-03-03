Urgent Statement From Makoke, Kiko Matamoros's Ex-wife: 'i Could Say That...'

Minutes before heading to Honduras, Makoke has made a bold move. Through an urgent statement, Kiko Matamoros's ex-wife has spoken loud and clear about her current relationship with Gonzalo: "I could say we have an open relationship, but no".

It was on February 17 when Survivors confirmed the participation of the former Telecupón flight attendant in its new edition. News that was announced with a video featuring Anita Matamoros's mother.

"Finally! I'm really excited! After many years of rumors that I was going... Almost every year being in all the pools, this year I will indeed be a contestant on Survivors 2025", Makoke assures in her official presentation.

Since then, a concerning rumor has started circulating about her romantic relationship with Gonzalo. As they claimed a few days ago on the set of Ni que fuéramos, "there are photos of the boyfriend cheating on Makoke".

For that reason, before starting this new adventure, Makoke didn't want to miss the opportunity to address this controversy that has managed to affect her wedding plans. And she did so on the show Fiesta.

This Sunday, March 2, the format presented by Emma García dedicated much of its broadcast to discussing everything that has been said about this delicate topic. So much so that they decided to contact Kiko Matamoros's ex to clear up all doubts.

Visibly upset by everything that has been said, Makoke didn't hesitate to downplay these rumors. "Nothing, it doesn't affect me in the slightest, it's completely false. I could say we have an open relationship, but no", she assured.

After clarifying that she doesn't maintain an "open relationship" with Gonzalo, Makoke didn't think twice about publicly defending her fiancé. So much so that she didn't hesitate to state that they are "malicious people who want to harm me and see me fail".

Meanwhile, Kiko Matamoros's ex has made it clear that, currently, those images haven't come to light, which is why she questions their existence. "It's absurd. Those photos, if they existed, would have already come out", Makoke added.

This way, Makoke has once again vouched for Gonzalo and her romantic relationship, which began more than a year ago and is now about to walk down the aisle:

"This is just people saying 'let's cause harm' and they do it by saying this. I don't know where that information comes from, but we're together twenty-four hours a day. It doesn't make any sense, it's just with the intention of causing harm".

Finally, Makoke didn't want to miss the opportunity to reveal how her fiancé has taken this whole controversy: "He laughs because it's absurd". "We haven't given it a minute. I swear we haven't spent even five minutes talking about this topic", concluded Kiko Matamoros's ex.