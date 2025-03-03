Gema López Can't Stay Silent Any Longer and Confirms What's Going on With María Del Monte

"

Gema López couldn't contain herself on Espejo Público regarding everything that has happened around María del Monte in recent days. So much so that she had no qualms about speaking out on the latest controversy involving the artist and her wife, Inmaculada Casal.

On February 28, during Andalusia Day, María became one of the recipients of the Medal of the Arts. However, what caught the most attention was what happened right after the interview her wife conducted with her at the event's photocall.

| Europa Press

After finishing her role as a reporter for Canal Sur, Inmaculada Casal tried to give María del Monte a kiss, but she immediately rejected it. A gesture that, as expected, has caused a great stir in recent days.

So much so that this very morning, Gema López and her colleagues didn't want to miss the opportunity to comment on this controversial scene. At that moment, the communicator couldn't hold back any longer and shared with the viewers what she thinks about it.

Gema López Explodes Live and Sides with María del Monte: “I Think It's Not the Place”

To put the viewers in context, Gema López recounted everything that happened that day between María del Monte and her wife at the Teatro de la Maestranza:

“Inmaculada wanted to give María a kiss, but María dodged it, saying: ‘Where are you going?’. This simple gesture has led to harsh criticism of María throughout the weekend, both on social media and on television programs.”

| Antena 3

Additionally, Gema López also wanted to share with the Espejo Público audience what the artist's reaction was. Words she spoke on the set of Y ahora Sonsoles:

“I'm not very expressive in public nor do I want to be. It wouldn't be coherent if I say: ‘I have a private life’ and then violate it. I've given her 24,500 kisses, but later.”

At this moment, and after recalling María del Monte's latest explanations, Gema López assured that these statements are “sufficient” to understand the artist.

| Antena 3

However, Gema López also noted that “there are people who haven't seen it that way.” Proof of this are the criticisms the singer has received from internet users and some television critics.

As expected, both Gema López and her colleagues quickly reacted to all the comments made about María del Monte's dodge.

Meanwhile, Laura Fa believes that “these criticisms are exaggerated,” but thinks that “we aren't aware of many realities that we have internalized.” “That is, I detect what fatphobia is, but many times I'm fatphobic with myself,” she explained further.

These words provoked an immediate reaction from Gema López. So much so that the program's co-host quickly came to María del Monte's defense:

“Why do we demand that people from the community have to expose themselves more than people who aren't from the community?” she asked rhetorically. “I receive this award, my partner interviews me and is going to give me a kiss and I say: ‘Where are you going?’, because I think it's not the place,” Gema López concluded.