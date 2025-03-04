Rumors Increase About Adela González After What Happened on 'mañaneros'

The news about Adela González is not good regarding the audience of the program she presents. It was last August when the journalist took over from her predecessor, Jaime Cantizano, as the host of Mañaneros. However, after several months at the helm of the aforementioned show, the truth is that the figures show that she hasn't captured the audience.

| RTVE

In recent weeks, it had been observed that the viewership was declining. However, last Friday, the magazine, due to a special of La hora de La 1 for the Day of Andalusia, changed its schedule. A change that significantly harmed the program, which lost 2.4 points compared to the same day the previous week.

Adela González Fails to Capture the Audience's Attention with Mañaneros

These results show that the program that Adela González hosts is going through its lowest hours. Not even the latest recruits have captured the public's attention. Names like Alba Carrillo, Arantxa del Sol, or Carlota Corredera have not been able to engage the audience.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

While Mañaneros usually records figures around 8%, its main competitors far exceeded this figure. Espejo Público on Antena 3 marked 11.2%, and Vamos a ver on Telecinco reached 13.5%. Even so, it was Aruser@s that, once again, emerged as the winner of the slot with 15%.

Six months after her debut as the host of Mañaneros, Adela González has not been able to reach the figures that the public network expected. The Basque journalist showed herself at her start "very excited, with a lot of enthusiasm and also vertigo."

The Basque Host Explained in Her Debut What Was Most Important to Her

Then, González assured that what worried her the most was the "responsibility of doing the job well." At that time, she made it clear that she would not occupy the host position "thinking 'I have to beat the other.'" While she acknowledged that it is something she remembers unconsciously, for her, the goal is to do her job in the best possible way.

The communicator reflected on her attitude toward the viewership data: "The joy or the sorrow will come the next day, but you do it to do it well. Because if you do it well, the morning viewers will open the doors of their homes to you," she stated. Words that demonstrate a desire that, at least for now, doesn't seem to have been fulfilled.

| RTVE

Despite RTVE's efforts to include new faces in its list of collaborators, the truth is that the restructuring of the team has not yet caught the public's attention. The aim is to make Mañaneros a more competitive space in the morning slot. An intention reflected in recent months in which the program has sought a more dynamic identity without neglecting information.