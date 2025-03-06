Urgent Message from Terelu Campos About 'Survivors 2025': 'My Mother...'

Just hours before Survivors 2025 kicks off, Terelu Campos has reappeared before the media with an urgent message. "My mother would say I'm brainless," the contestant stated bluntly.

It was last weekend when this survival reality show officially confirmed the participation of Alejandra Rubio's mother in its new edition.

However, they also made it very clear that Terelu Campos was not going to be part of the Survivors 2025 cast. Nonetheless, she was going to experience life in Honduras as one of them. Moreover, despite her stay having an expiration date, she has been sent to fulfill a special mission.

Last Sunday, this year's contestants were seen at Madrid-Barajas airport to travel to the Cayos Cochinos. However, it wasn't until now that the ¡De Viernes! collaborator took a plane to join her companions.

This Wednesday, March 5, Terelu Campos reappeared before the Europa Press cameras. As expected, reporters took the opportunity to ask her how she feels less than 48 hours before the premiere of Survivors 2025.

"I'm going as best as I can, with fear and resignation," the television collaborator initially stated. Additionally, she broke her silence to make an important revelation about her participation in the reality show: "My mother would say I'm brainless."

Visibly emotional, Terelu Campos has avoided talking about her mother, María Teresa Campos, by all means. However, she had no problem assuring that she would be very proud of her at this moment:

"My mother would say I'm brainless, which is also a good idea. But I'm not going to talk about my mother, really. You'll have to excuse me, but I'm not going to say anything."

Meanwhile, Terelu Campos has stated that what scares her the most about this experience are "the bugs." Additionally, she made it clear that one of her strong points is controlling hunger: "Even if you don't believe it, I eat very little. I eat quite little."

However, in an attempt to maintain intrigue until the end, she has flatly refused to answer two of the big questions about her time on Survivors 2025. Among them, her anticipated helicopter jump and the mission assigned to her by the organization.

"The big question. Tomorrow, Thursday at 10 p.m., Survivors starts on Telecinco. You'll see it, darling, you know I can't say anything," she replied to the reporters.