Earthquake on 'Espejo Público' After Gonzalo Miró's Confession: 'I've Never Wanted…'

Gonzalo Miró once again causes a great stir on the set of Espejo Público by sharing a very personal opinion with his colleagues. "I've never wanted to face the consequences of the side effects that those medications produce," the journalist stated.

This very morning, Susanna Griso and her team of collaborators dedicated part of their broadcast to discussing one of men's major aesthetic problems: alopecia. All because of the latest and shocking news that has emerged related to this topic.

As confirmed on Espejo Público, a medication used to prevent baldness has left serious aftereffects on a man who took it for years. This topic has led Gonzalo Miró to face an uncomfortable situation in front of the viewers.

The television collaborator couldn't help but get a bit nervous when he saw two images of himself on the studio screens. In them, the evident hair loss he has experienced over the years was noticeable.

At that moment, his colleagues asked Gonzalo Miró which photo he liked more. However, although he initially chose the image of himself with hair and younger, he later wanted to clarify his response.

"I usually like myself much more on the left, but in this case, more without hair than with hair," the Espejo Público collaborator assured. Then, the journalist caused a great stir on the set by confessing what he thinks about medications to prevent baldness.

Gonzalo Miró made it very clear that he doesn't miss his mane in the slightest. Moreover, he assured that he has never used medications or treatments that promise to recover lost hair: "Absolutely not. I wouldn't trade my baldness for anything."

Additionally, the Espejo Público collaborator confirmed that several of his friends have decided to place their hopes on these drugs. However, he has always preferred to accept his hair loss rather than face their side effects.

"I've never taken[...]I've never wanted to face the consequences of the side effects that those medications produce. I've refused," Gonzalo Miró added.

At that moment, journalist Marta Robles assured that in cases like her colleague's, this type of medication might not be effective. "It's not suitable for everyone. With very severe baldness, they don't recommend taking Finasteride... Your case was difficult," the collaborator assured.

"Well, Marta. In my case, now because there was a moment when maybe taking these medications I could have stretched it a little more," Gonzalo Miró replied, visibly upset.