Montoya's Unexpected Confession From 'la Isla De Las Tentaciones': 'i Choose…'

Montoya has become one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of La Isla de las Tentaciones. His charisma and attitude have captivated the audience, and this has been reflected on his social media. In a very short time, the young man has gained thousands of fans and for this reason Montoya made them an unexpected confession after admitting that: "I keep the nice messages".

To thank the support received, Montoya wanted to show his hidden talent to all his fans. A gesture that has surprised many and demonstrates his closeness to those who support him.

Through his social media, the contestant shared an emotional message. "Hello, flamencos. I'm stopping by here because it's good manners to be grateful and we are more than 400 thousand", he began by saying.

Montoya, From La Isla de las Tentaciones, Shows His Hidden Talent

Montoya has made it clear that although the number of followers is impressive, what really matters to him is the affection he receives. "For me numbers are numbers and I keep your nice messages, I don't keep the bad ones", he expressed sincerely.

But what has caught the most attention is the way he decided to say thank you. In a video shared with his followers, Montoya wanted to give them a special moment.

"I'm here with my partner in crime and I'm going to play a piece. Not for profit, I say this to thank you. I apologize if anyone feels offended, I'm not a professional", he confessed before starting to play the guitar.

Montoya, From La Isla de las Tentaciones, Wanted to Thank His Followers for Their Support

The young man performed a musical piece with feeling and dedication. His performance was applauded by his followers, who appreciated the gesture as something authentic and sincere. Montoya has once again shown that he is a different contestant, with a special connection with his audience.

Comments on his social media were not long in coming. Many followers have applauded his humility and his way of thanking the support.

With this gesture, Montoya reaffirms his position as one of the most charismatic faces of this edition. His spontaneity and way of being have conquered the audience. His time on the show has not left anyone indifferent and his success on social media is proof of this.