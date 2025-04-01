U-turn After What Kiko Matamoros Has Revealed About Terelu Campos's Life

Nobody expected at this point the turn Kiko Matamoros has taken by sharing what he thinks about Terelu Campos. The panelist intervened last Friday in Tentáculos, the new show presented by Carlota Corredera, to refer to Carmen Borrego's sister. Matamoros, against all odds, applauded Terelu's attitude upon her exit from Supervivientes, going from being an enemy to a defender of the panelist.

For years, Marta López's husband has been critical of María Teresa Campos's eldest daughter. Kiko has had no qualms about saying loud and clear what he thinks about Terelu, with whom he shared time on Telecinco for years. For this reason, the significant turn the panelist has taken in his most recent statements is noteworthy.

Kiko Matamoros Surprises with His Change of Attitude Toward Terelu Campos

A few weeks ago, Matamoros was ironic when describing the moment Terelu jumped from the helicopter. The Madrid native called it "irresponsibility" that they had allowed Campos to jump into the sea like the other participants.

"You can't put a person's physical integrity at risk to improve ratings." He added: "Never had a contestant jumped from 98 ft. (30 meters) high. Cheer up, dear."

Beyond the presence of Alejandra Rubio's mother in Honduras, Kiko justified his attitude toward Terelu Campos by feeling "hurt by things that had happened." Even so, he expressed the need to leave behind certain frictions that lead nowhere.

"One's emotional memory can't be erased," he hinted without going into further details. "We all make mistakes, we are all human, and everyone has the right to forgive and be forgiven," he clarified. A stance that aligns with this change of attitude toward the panelist shown by Kiko in recent days.

Kiko was candid and acknowledged that the eldest of the Campos sisters has given him much more than she has taken away. "She has always had an absolutely irreproachable, exquisite treatment with my people," he wanted to make clear.

Kiko Matamoros Acknowledged That Terelu Has Always Had an "Exquisite" Treatment with His Family

It may be for this reason that in recent days Kiko has shown his kinder side with the panelist of ¡De Viernes!. The former collaborator of Ni que fuéramos publicly positioned himself in favor of Terelu.

Laura Matamoros's father already anticipated that the Málaga native wouldn't stay more than 21 days in the Cayos Cochinos. Terelu herself confessed to Kiko that her priority was the play in which she will debut in a few weeks. "What she wants is to have time to prepare her play sufficiently, with all the guarantees," he stated.

It remains to be seen if Kiko will attend the premiere of Santa Lola and if he will be one of those who applaud Terelu Campos's performance. This would be a gesture that would once again make it clear that Matamoros has gone from questioning to praising María Teresa Campos's daughter.