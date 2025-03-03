Surprise at What Belén Esteban, Miguel Marcos's Wife, Has Revealed Live

Belén Esteban, known for her frankness in sharing details of her personal life, has once again surprised her followers. She did so with an unexpected revelation live on the show Ni que fuéramos, which left everyone astonished.

The wife of Miguel Marcos has announced that, for the first time in her life, she has decided to join the world of fitness. She has started going to the gym, all to get in shape and look better than ever.

Belén Esteban has been on television for years, where she has managed to carve out an important niche. And all because of her naturalness, spontaneity, and because she never hesitates to speak openly and clearly about her private life. Thus, she has put forward everything from her romantic relationships to her health issues or her businesses.

Today, she has once again showcased that sincerity. She did so by surprising everyone with a crucial step: she has decided to get in shape.

During the live broadcast, the collaborator of Ni que fuéramos enthusiastically shared her new routine. She said, "I've started going to the gym, which I've never done before."

"Today I started with the bike and treadmill, I was there for 50 minutes, but because of my leg." A statement that surprised both her studio colleagues and the audience. No one expected her to now reveal her sporty side.

Reactions to Belén Esteban's Unexpected Revelation

The reactions on the show were immediate. Amid jokes and comments, David Valldeperas suggested the possibility of hiring a personal trainer for her on the show. However, Belén Esteban, with some annoyance, was very clear about it: "No, I have my friend and trainer Ramón."

This statement demonstrates the seriousness with which she is taking this new life stage. Yes, trusting professionals to guide her on her path to a healthier life. She is clear that she wants to do things right and not joke around on a set.

Belén's decision to start an exercise routine at the gym is an inspiring example for many people who, for various reasons, postpone taking care of their physical health. Her story shows that it's never too late to start and that, with determination, it's possible to adopt healthy habits that improve quality of life.

Additionally, her transparency in sharing both the positive aspects and the challenges of this process offers a realistic view of what it means to introduce significant changes into the daily routine. This honesty is undoubtedly one of the reasons why Belén continues to be a beloved and respected figure in the Spanish television landscape.