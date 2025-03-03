Leticia Requejo Gives the Latest on Gloria Camila: 'she Has Had a Relationship...'

Leticia Requejo has taken advantage of the live broadcast of TardeAR to provide a last-minute update on Gloria Camila's love life. After revealing a few days ago that the young woman is in love again, she has offered more details about it.

Although Ortega Cano's daughter has denied having a partner, the journalist has reaffirmed her statement. She has done so based on a new piece of information. No less than the reason why the famous person denies it: "He has had a previous relationship that he hasn't ended."

| Europa Press

A few days ago, Leticia Requejo said on TardeAR that Gloria Camila had found love again. And she revealed that, contrary to rumors, her new partner was not Manuel Cortés. Although he was another singer: Álvaro García.

This information from the journalist has been denied directly and indirectly by José Ortega Cano's daughter. But this afternoon, she has reaffirmed what she said. Moreover, she has explained why the young woman denies it, and it is because she has a compelling reason.

Thus, she stated: "It catches my attention that she hasn't publicly denied it, that she has done so through third parties. Of course, I stand by the information. It is her circle that tells me about this guy, Álvaro García, whom she presents as a boyfriend, fling, or person she has something with."

"I know she doesn't want to confirm it. They tell me she does it because she wants to protect him, possibly because he has had a previous relationship before Gloria that he hasn't ended or hasn't ended as he would like."

| Mediaset

To which she added: "He is seen entering her house every night and leaving every morning." And, jokingly, she stated: "Maybe they are just roommates..."

Reactions to the Information About Gloria Camila

The news has caused various reactions on the set of TardeAR. Miguel Ángel Nicolás has relied on the fact that Gloria denies being with someone.

But Verónica Dulanto, the presenter, has supported her colleague. Moreover, she commented: "It makes sense if this guy hasn't completely finished his things with the person he was with. If the girlfriend pulls out the calendar..."

Gloria Camila's love life has been the subject of media attention in recent months. In October 2024, the young woman confirmed her breakup with David, with whom she had a five-year relationship. After the separation, she focused on her family and personal projects, maintaining a low profile regarding her love life.

Álvaro García, Gloria Camila's supposed new love, is a singer from Cádiz who has gained popularity in recent years. Although not many details about his career have been revealed, it is known that he has released several singles and that his music has been well received by the public. The relationship between the two would have started a few weeks ago, and according to Requejo, the singer has already been introduced to the young woman's close circle and family.