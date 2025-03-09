Surprise Over David Cantero's Words After His Departure From Telecinco: 'I'm Excited'

The presenter David Cantero has surprised with his recent statements after announcing his departure from Telecinco. After more than a decade at the helm of the network's news, his exit has left many questions. However, he confessed in a recent interview that, although he feels sad about leaving the network, he is excited about what's coming.

"I'm very excited," he stated enthusiastically when talking about his next project. After these words, many questions arise about what his next step will be. Will he retire for good, or will we see him on a new network? Is he negotiating a contract with another television company?

| Mediaset

Surprise Over David Cantero's Words After His Departure from Telecinco

David Cantero had become one of the most recognized faces on Spanish television. Over the last fifteen years, his work on Informativos Telecinco established him as one of the most respected journalists in the field. Therefore, the news of his departure has caused surprise both among the public and in the television sector.

In a recent interview given to the School of Reporters, Cantero reflected on his departure from Telecinco with a nostalgic but optimistic tone. "When you move house, you feel that attachment to your home, and it's inevitable. Mediaset has been my home for the last fifteen years," he commented.

In recent days, various rumors pointed to a possible retirement. With an extensive professional career and years of experience in the sector, the idea seemed plausible. However, Cantero himself has denied this theory.

| Mediaset

In an interview he gave to the School of Reporters, the presenter made it clear that his intention is to keep working. "Retirement for now, no. It's not far off, I'm already a man of a certain age," he confessed.

David Cantero has made it clear that, although he feels sadness about his departure, he is also excited about what's to come: "I'm very excited." However, he still doesn't give specific hints about his next steps. "I don't know what I'm going to start," he insisted.

Although he hasn't revealed specific details, his words suggest that he might be exploring new opportunities outside of Mediaset. "Am I going to change houses? I don't know, I'm looking for an apartment," he revealed.

The world of television is dynamic and competitive, and it's common for established faces to be tempted by other networks. Cantero might be negotiating with other media groups to continue working in his field.

Additionally, he has also taken the opportunity to deny some rumors about his immediate future. Despite speculation in recent weeks about his possible participation in a reality show, he himself has ruled out that option. "I'm very much a survivor, but I wouldn't like to go on a survival show," he confessed.

David Cantero's Future

With his departure from Telecinco already confirmed, Cantero's next step remains a mystery. However, his statements indicate that it won't be a definitive retirement. Television remains his vocation, and it's likely that we will soon hear news about his return to the screen.

While no negotiations have been confirmed yet, his extensive experience and prestige make him a highly sought-after professional. It's possible that his future is linked to a new news program or even a show with a different format than what we were used to.

What is clear is that with this interview, David Cantero has lamented his departure from Telecinco, but his career is far from over. His words reflect nostalgia, but also excitement for what's to come. While his future remains uncertain, it's clear that we won't have to wait long to see him on television again.