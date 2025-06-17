'Supervivientes' goes up in flames after Pelayo Díaz's shocking news: 'I wasn't expecting it'

The latest Supervivientes gala was marked by an unexpected confrontation starring Pelayo Díaz. The Asturian has returned to the set with confidence and no intention of staying silent, making his opinion about the show's development clear. His statements have ignited debate on social media and among collaborators, especially because of his direct jab at Carmen Alcayde and Montoya's defender.

Pelayo surprised everyone by claiming that he has survived with manners, sending a clear and forceful message: "Not like you and Montoya." This phrase left both those present on the set and part of the audience speechless. Tension soared when he added that he feels proud of his journey, reminding everyone that he cooked, fished, and tended the fire every day.

This isn't the first time the stylist has been critical, but this time he did so with particular harshness. After being interrupted by Montoya's defender, Pelayo replied with a mix of irony and truth that fueled the debate. He insisted that he hasn't needed to manipulate or create unnecessary conflicts to stand out, emphasizing that his participation has been consistent with his values.

Pelayo Díaz ignites Supervivientes with his most forceful statements after his return

His tone was especially firm when addressing Carmen Alcayde, with whom he has had multiple confrontations in Honduras. He pointed out that he has no feelings toward her and made it clear that their relationship within the show has been irreconcilable. The host, visibly upset, barely replied, choosing to remain silent in the face of the forcefulness of his message.

Meanwhile, Montoya was the target of harsh criticism from the influencer, who suggested that his obsession was such that he seemed to be in love. Despite how provocative these words were, Pelayo clarified that he doesn't feel resentment, although he doesn't understand how he made it to the final. His analysis was direct and unfiltered, causing discomfort among some collaborators.

The controversy reached such a point that Sandra Barneda had to intervene to calm things down. The host appealed for respect and reminded everyone that each survivor has their own tools to reach the final. Her intervention helped to slightly ease the situation, although the fire was already more than lit.

The Supervivientes set experiences an intense night with Pelayo Díaz's farewell

Pelayo reiterated that he doesn't regret anything and that he gave everything. He insisted that, although he didn't make it to the final, he leaves with a clear conscience and with the affection of the audience, who valued his authenticity. He also confessed that his experience on the island has deeply transformed him, and that now he values the simple things in life more than ever.

On social media, his words have had a strong impact, generating intense debates among the show's followers. Many have applauded his courage for speaking clearly and defending his journey with solid arguments. Others, however, believe that his criticism of Montoya and Carmen was excessive and out of place.

The truth is that Supervivientes has experienced one of its most tense nights with Pelayo Díaz's return. His attitude, his words, and his firmness have left a clear mark in this final stretch. Although he didn't make it to the podium, his journey has been unforgettable.