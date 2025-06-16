180º turn with Manu and Rosa on 'Pasapalabra': What almost no one expected has happened

The tension on the set of Pasapalabra has reached one of its highest points. Against all odds, Manu pulled off a spectacular comeback in El Rosco that allowed him to tie with Rosa for the fortieth time. This unexpected twist left the show's followers breathless and saved both contestants from the dreaded Blue Chair.

The day began with Rosa taking the lead thanks to the 136 seconds (136 s) she had accumulated, which she managed with confidence. The Galician answered the first questions correctly, but chose to hold back her strategy and pass on the more complex ones. Meanwhile, Manu had four seconds less, but he also got off to a good start, answering five questions and quickly returning the turn.

| Atresmedia, en.e-noticies.cat

During the first round of El Rosco, the balance between both contestants was clear. Rosa finished this initial round with 19 correct answers and 21 seconds (21 s) left on the clock. Manu, who reached Z first, preferred not to take a risk with the definition of "large pin" and stopped with 19 correct answers and 24 seconds (24 s).

Nobody imagined this outcome between Rosa and Manu in Pasapalabra

The tension grew when Rosa managed to reach 22 correct answers and stopped without hesitation, setting the bar high. Manu then had 20 correct answers and just 11 seconds (11 s) remaining, which seemed insufficient to achieve a tie. However, in a brilliant and precise performance, he got two more definitions right before running out of time, tying the score at 22.

| Atresmedia

With this result, Rosa and Manu have now tied for the second consecutive time and for the 40th time out of the 142 duels they've starred in. Both remain strong in the competition, once again dodging the Blue Chair and reinforcing their status as unbeatable veterans. The connection between them, combined with their balanced rivalry, continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The most unpredictable Rosco of Pasapalabra keeps the excitement alive between Rosa and Manu

Meanwhile, the jackpot keeps growing with no winner in sight, and it already exceeds 1,726,000 euros. This financial incentive adds an extra layer of pressure to each showdown. The audience hasn't lost hope of witnessing a definitive victory soon, although the balance between Rosa and Manu makes any outcome difficult.

With each new episode, the tension builds, and the show that both contestants deliver is consolidating as one of the format's main attractions. Intelligence, strategy, and steady nerves remain their best weapons. Although there was neither a winner nor an eliminated contestant this time, what happened last Thursday has proved that Pasapalabra still holds unpredictable surprises.