Joaquín Prat breaks the rules and reveals the name of the new winner of 'Supervivientes'

In the final stretch of Supervivientes, Joaquín Prat has surprised the audience with an unexpected statement. The host has broken with the usual neutrality at this stage of the competition and has directly named his favorite to win. He did so on Vamos a Ver, with complete confidence, although he ultimately was mistaken.

Prat bet on Damián as the winner ahead of time, convinced that his dedication would lead him straight to victory. He valued his attitude in recent weeks and his bravery in the temptation table challenge. "We're in the final stretch and the undecided are making up their minds," he pointed out.

However, just a few hours after his remarks, Damián was eliminated from the competition. The audience has made their decision and has left out one of the most talked-about contestants on set. This elimination has completely disproved Joaquín's prediction, as he already saw him as the big winner.

The truth is that Joaquín not only gave his opinion, but he shared it with such confidence that many interpreted it as a hint. At a time in the show when secrecy prevails, his words broke the usual balance. The revelation has caused a stir and has highlighted how risky it can be to speak too soon.

Joaquín Prat's twist reopens the betting and shakes up the final days of Supervivientes

Alongside him, Alessandro Lequio had also expressed a strong opinion about how the final would unfold. The contributor stated that Damián would make it to the final alongside Anita and Montoya. In his analysis, he even believed that the audience's favorite would be one of them, making his own prediction clear.

Damián's elimination came during a highly discussed gala, just five days before the grand finale. The finalists will travel to Spain to face the last live challenges next Tuesday. The audience will be responsible for deciding who takes home the €200,000 check.

Joaquín Prat no longer has a favorite in a Supervivientes finale marked by uncertainty

With Damián already out of the competition, the bets start over. Joaquín Prat made it clear who his ideal winner was, but the final word belongs to the audience. Next Tuesday, live, it will be revealed whether any of the finalists manage to pull off a surprise.

For now, the confirmed finalists are Anita, Montoya, Borja, and Escassi. The path to victory remains open, and any move could change the outcome. This edition is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent years.