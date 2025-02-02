Maximum surprise in Valencia thanks to the latest from Juan Roig and Hortensia Herrero

Juan Roig and Hortensia Herrero announced their commitment to those affected by the DANA shortly after the catastrophe that devastated several Valencian towns. After it became known that the owner of Mercadona and his wife were going to offer financial aid to different business sectors, it has now been confirmed that they haven't forgotten the Fallas sector. Specifically, it is Hortensia Herrero who, through her foundation, has managed to get four Valencian clothing workshops to reopen their doors.

The businessman's wife and vice president of Mercadona has donated 60,000 euros to cover the losses of several businesses in the aforementioned sector. Now, three months after the DANA, they have managed to resume their activity.

| Europa Press

Món Faller, Artesanía Valenciana Elena, Andrea Indumentaria, and Alan Indumentaria Valenciana have been the workshops that have been able to face the material and economic losses thanks to the Hortensia Herrero Foundation. Their businesses were affected by the consequences of the disaster that took place last October 29.

Hortensia Herrero is involved with the textile clothing sector in Valencia

The aid from the foundation led by Juan Roig's wife covers essential stock expenses for workshop use. Additionally, with the amount donated by Hortensia Herrero, material for public sale was acquired, such as fabrics, manteletas, adornments, combs, and petticoats. Store furniture, counters, showcases, shelves, and tables were also replaced.

The Guild of Tailors and Dressmakers has expressed gratitude for the gesture Hortensia Herrero has made. An aid that, according to the aforementioned corporation, "contributes to the maintenance and continuity of our Valencian clothing companies and reinforces the importance of preserving and promoting our cultural wealth."

The workers of the aforementioned workshops, meanwhile, have had the opportunity to convey to Juan Roig's wife the deep gratitude of the collective.

The Hortensia Herrero Foundation has supported other cultural projects

It should be noted that this is not the only group to which Herrero has allocated her aid. The aforementioned foundation has donated a total of four million euros to the cultural sector affected by the DANA. A generous gesture that demonstrates the Roig couple's commitment to Valencian culture and traditions.

Besides being an important boost for these businesses, it is also a reminder of the need to value and protect artisanal work, especially in times of crisis.

| YouTube, @mercadona

The truth is that this is not the first time the Hortensia Herrero Foundation has demonstrated its involvement with the Valencian Community. Since its inception, this institution has supported different cultural, heritage, and educational projects. A fact that has led it to become an essential axis in the recovery of traditions and the protection of heritage.