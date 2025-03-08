Master João Tells the Whole Truth About David Rodríguez: 'A Terrible Thing'

The controversy surrounds Anabel Pantoja and her partner, David Rodríguez, following the investigation for alleged mistreatment of his daughter. Amid the commotion, Maestro João has spoken to the press to reveal the truth about David. "It's a terrible thing," the psychic confessed, hinting at the concern he feels for his friend.

The issue has shaken public opinion and caused endless speculation. But, how is Anabel Pantoja really? What does Maestro João think about David Rodríguez?

| TVE

Maestro João Tells the Whole Truth About David Rodríguez

The lives of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez have taken an unexpected turn in recent weeks. The investigation for alleged mistreatment of David's daughter has put the couple in the eye of the storm, unleashing a wave of speculation and criticism.

Since the news broke, Anabel Pantoja has kept a low profile, trying to cope with the situation. The influencer has been caught up in this scandal that has even overshadowed other aspects of her life.

This weekend, Maestro João spoke to the press about Anabel's state of mind. "It's a terrible thing that has happened to her," he stated seriously to Europa Press, referring to the public trial they face.

| Europa Press

The psychic, who maintains a close relationship with the niece, has made it clear that the stigmatization has been very hard for them. "They've had the stigmatization of many words," he commented, highlighting the impact the situation has had on their closest environment.

Not everything is negative. According to João, the relationship between Anabel and David remains intact and stronger than ever. "They're doing great, they're an adorable couple," he revealed, trying to dismantle the image some media have projected about Rodríguez.

Additionally, one of the aspects that has drawn the most attention is the perception of David Rodríguez. Due to his discretion and his distance from the spotlight, many people have labeled him as a hermetic figure.

| Europa Press

"When a character stays away from the press, the image they give is that they're a gruff person," he explained. However, João describes him very differently.

"No, he's wonderful, discreet, kind, and a very good person," he added. With these words, he wanted to make it clear that the public version of David Rodríguez is far from reality.

The Future of Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez After the Storm

Despite the difficult moment they are going through, Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez continue with their relationship. Meanwhile, the media attention on them could increase with the premiere of the series about Isabel Pantoja.

Maestro João has made it clear that the situation Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez are experiencing is more complex than it seems. With his statements, he wanted to shed light on David's true personality, debunking the rumors that paint him as "gruff." Will the couple manage to overcome this controversy and clean up their public image?