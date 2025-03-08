Jessica Bueno's Tears After Revealing the Truth About Luitingo on '¡De Viernes!'

Last night, the set of ¡De Viernes! witnessed an unexpected confession. Jessica Bueno, with a choked voice, opened up about her recent breakup with Luitingo. No one imagined she would speak so frankly about the end of her love story.

After more than a year together, the relationship between Jessica and Luitingo has come to an end. They met in the Gran Hermano house and, since then, they went all in. However, love is not always enough.

"When you trust in something and bet on a relationship and give it your all and are in love and it ends, it's always painful," confessed Jessica Bueno with tears in her eyes. Her face reflected the weight of the decision. Accepting that her story wasn't working has been a difficult process.

Jessica Bueno Gets Emotional on ¡De Viernes! After Talking About Luitingo

The model spoke about the frustration they both felt: "The fact of accepting that ours wasn't being what we wanted filled us with frustration, with pain. It's a feeling of having failed," she admitted. Words that left the audience in complete silence.

Jessica didn't hesitate to confirm that she still feels a huge affection for Luitingo. However, love hasn't been enough to keep their relationship afloat. "We love each other a lot, but we can't make ours healthy," she revealed sincerely.

One of the factors that has most influenced their breakup has been the difference in their priorities. While Jessica is fully dedicated to caring for her children, Luitingo leads a life without parental responsibilities. This difference ended up marking the distance between them.

"I feel that the main reason I didn't want to start our relationship has been what has worn it out," Jessica acknowledged. Her words reflect that, from the beginning, she had doubts about whether their love could overcome the differences in their lifestyles.

No One Imagined What Jessica Bueno Has Shared About Luitingo on ¡De Viernes!

The audience was shocked by her testimony. No one imagined that Jessica Bueno would open up in this way. Her sincerity and her words have made it clear that, although love existed, it wasn't enough to sustain a healthy and stable relationship.

The interview has caused a great stir. Many fans of the couple still held hopes that they could solve their differences. However, Jessica's words have been definitive: Her love story with Luitingo has come to an end.

Now, Jessica Bueno begins a new stage. With her eyes set on her children and their well-being, the model faces the future with courage. Undoubtedly, this confession on ¡De Viernes! will mark a turning point in her personal story.