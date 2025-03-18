José Manuel Parada Takes a Risk and Confirms the Open Secret About Ivonne Reyes

José Manuel Parada analyzed in D Corazón the interview that Ivonne Reyes gave to ¡De Viernes!. The panelist was critical of the attitude shown by the Venezuelan and questioned the behavior she displayed in the past. "She herself has said it, that she has lived beyond her means," Parada stated bluntly.

José Manuel also recalled that over many years Ivonne "has spent more money than she should have." Then, Parada shared his opinion on the situation that has now come to light. "I think it's a lesson for everyone, how important saving is," the collaborator explained.

José Manuel Parada Warns About a Fact That Has Had Serious Consequences for Ivonne Reyes

"The economy is something that housewives in this country have done very well. If you earn 10, the most you can spend is 9, better 8 even. But if you earn 10 and spend 12, someday you'll find yourself forced to ask," argued José Manuel Parada.

These words questioned the behavior of Ivonne Reyes who over the years has earned significant sums of money.

José Manuel also negatively assessed the presenter's latest move. "To me, the second chance law seems very unfair, in some cases," he began by saying.

He then criticized that someone who had borrowed money to then spend it, now resorts to a law "to not repay the loans. I find it shocking," he concluded.

Parada, with his words, supported Pepe Navarro's desire to reopen the case about the paternity of the Venezuelan businesswoman's son. Despite it being judicially recognized that he is Alejandro's biological father, he insists on reopening the matter legally.

Ivonne Reyes Admitted She Has Taken Advantage of the Second Chance Law

"If he did it wrong then," he began saying about the fact that Pepe Navarro didn't appear before the judge to prove he is not Alejandro Reyes's father. "He must be given the opportunity to tell his truth. Let it come to light," he stated emphatically.

The program on La 1 echoed the statements made by the former hostess of the contest El precio justo. It should be remembered that the Venezuelan also starred in a tense moment live when she threatened to leave the set after the collaborators asked her about Pepe Navarro and her son.

So far Parada's statements have caused an intense debate both in the media and on social media. While some applaud the collaborator's criticisms, others argue that the actress's situation is a reflection of the economic problems many people face today.