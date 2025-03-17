Mourning on TV3: A Beloved Actor from 'El Cor de la Ciutat' Passes Away

El cor de la ciutat was one of the most emblematic series of TV3. This way, it became a reference for Catalan fiction for more than a decade. Since its premiere in 2000, the production managed to capture the attention of thousands of viewers with its plots and characters.

Among them, Juan Benjumea, played by Armando Aguirre, stood out. His role as the Andalusian grandfather who had put down roots in Barcelona left a mark on the audience. Now, Catalan television mourns the loss of one of its most representative faces.

| TV3

Goodbye to Armando Aguirre from El cor de la ciutat

Armando Aguirre has passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a career that spanned theater, film, television, and dubbing. Although his popularity grew thanks to El cor de la ciutat, his career was not limited to this production.

The performer participated in other successful series such as Policías, El comisario, and Hospital Central, consolidating his presence on the small screen with outstanding performances. Beyond his artistic facet, Aguirre was also a man committed to culture and the community.

| TV3

In El Prat de Llobregat, where he was a well-known figure, he dedicated his time to promoting theater at the local level. Altruistically, he directed performances of the amateur theater group La Fàbrica de Contes.

A project that sought to encourage the use of Catalan in a playful and creative way through theater and storytelling. His involvement in the cultural and political life of the city was widely recognized, making him a beloved character among his neighbors.

A Very Heartfelt Farewell from the World of Entertainment

The news of his passing has caused numerous expressions of affection from those who shared the stage with him. His legacy as an actor and his commitment to art and the community will remain in the memory of those who knew and admired him.

With his departure, the world of entertainment loses an actor who knew how to leave his mark both on television and in the hearts of those around him. Armando Aguirre leaves behind a testament of dedication and love for the performing arts.