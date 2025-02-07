Isa Pantoja Finally Reveals if Anabel Pantoja Has Lost Her Job: 'I'm Sure That…'

Since the Canary Islands High Court of Justice issued the statement about the investigation for alleged child abuse, Anabel Pantoja's life has taken a completely unexpected turn. The couple, who had their daughter Alma hospitalized for 18 days, is at the center of the controversy. Today, Isa Pantoja has finally revealed on Vamos a ver whether Anabel Pantoja has lost her job after confessing: "I'm sure she's worried."

During all these days, Anabel and David had stayed on the sidelines. They hadn't spoken to the media, but a few hours ago, both changed their minds. They explained to the microphones that their life must move forward and that they need to start living normally.

In fact, the influencer had taken refuge at home. She hadn't left there to try to calm everything down. But that strategy wasn't working.

Isa Pantoja Reveals If Anabel Pantoja Has Lost Her Job

It was Isa Pantoja, the jewelry businesswoman's cousin, who shared on Vamos a ver how Anabel Pantoja is doing and how she is handling all the criticism. "We advise her not to watch TV and to forget about it, let others watch it for her and take note of everything. But social media is her job, and she has to stay on top of it," Isa began saying.

"On TV, there is respect, but on social media, there isn't; she's judged and pointed at a lot, this affects her because it appears on her phone. It's very easy to judge, but one can't act as the other would like. Time will pass, and she'll regain her normal life," she added.

"She hasn't told me, but I'm sure she's worried about work, she's not posting ads because it doesn't make sense. What has happened can bring something good or bad, I suppose she's worried in that sense. Everything that's said affects you on social media," Isa assured about her cousin.

Regarding how Anabel is doing, everyone knows she's not going through the best time, but they try to ease things. "I talk to her all the time because I'm very alert, we talk more than before, I've noticed her closer. Our relationship is getting better," Isa explained on Telecinco's morning show.

Isa Pantoja Talks About Anabel Pantoja's Relationship with Her Mother

Isa Pantoja also commented on what she thought of the images of the hug with Merchi: "The hug is super beautiful. Merchi had to stay and has stayed to support her daughter. We have a 10-year difference, I know it's always been a good relationship, but now more so since she's a mom."

"She's leaning on her a lot. In her, she finds strength," Isa said, adding that her cousin is doing well "considering the circumstances," Isa Pantoja concluded.

Without a doubt, words with which the collaborator didn't want to delve further because it's a very complicated time for everyone. It seems that Isa Pantoja has revealed that Anabel Pantoja hasn't lost her job. She remains immersed in social media, even though this issue may affect her personally.