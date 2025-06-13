Shock in 'Supervivientes': the unfortunate news about Anita and Montoya is confirmed

Tension has erupted again on Supervivientes, and this time it's stronger than ever. It has been confirmed that the conflict between Anita Williams, Montoya, and Manuel González hasn't ended, but has resurfaced unexpectedly. The trigger was a new public criticism from Manuel toward his former teammates, which has reignited old quarrels that seemed forgotten.

Manuel has made statements that have surprised everyone, directly attacking Anita and Montoya's ability to survive on the island. He said their involvement in fishing tasks has been minimal, making it clear that, in his opinion, they haven't contributed anything to the group. These words have had a strong impact both on the audience and among the contestants themselves.

| Mediaset

Several weeks have already passed since Manuel was expelled from the contest, but his shadow is still present. The former contestant, partner of Gabriella Hahlingag, has kept the controversy alive outside the show. His latest intervention has been especially hurtful, even mocking Anita and Montoya's recent efforts to improve.

Anita and Montoya targeted on Supervivientes for their limited involvement

The most talked-about criticism was the phrase in which he compared their skills to those of a child: "My friend Miguelito's son caught more little ducks at the fair next weekend than they have in three months." With that comment, Manuel ridiculed the duo's progress in fishing. He not only questioned their effectiveness but also their commitment to survival.

The situation has caused outrage among the show's followers, who have witnessed how the conflict intensifies week after week. Despite being out of the contest, Manuel has continued interfering in the coexistence from the outside. His words have sparked a wave of reactions on social media, many of them defending Anita and Montoya.

Meanwhile, Montoya has explained that his low involvement has been due to neck pain that prevents him from making prolonged efforts. Anita, on the other hand, has appeared visibly hurt by the judgment she received at the Palapa. She admitted that she didn't expect something she considers a simple weakness to be used against her.

Failed attempt: Anita and Montoya's effort on Supervivientes fails to silence the criticism

Anita and Montoya have replied by trying to show their change and their involvement in fishing. An official video has been released showing them making their own rods and diving into the sea with determination. The gesture, far from calming things down, has been the origin of new mockery from Manuel, reopening old wounds.

The team led by Álvaro Muñoz Escassi has also spoken out, partially supporting the criticism. Some believe that the former contestants from La isla de las tentaciones haven't tried hard enough. Others think they've been victims of constant persecution since the beginning of the contest.

| Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

With all this, it has been confirmed that the war between Manuel and the duo hasn't ended, and it will possibly continue beyond the show. This unfortunate news has brought viewers back to the most tense atmosphere of the reality show. Social media are on fire and the conflict, far from being over, promises more episodes.

Coexistence in the Cayos Cochinos is once again shaking, and viewers are waiting with anticipation to see what happens in the next gala. Meanwhile, Anita and Montoya are trying to keep strong in the face of others' judgment. But in Supervivientes, as is well known, no one can escape the crossfire.